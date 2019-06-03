SPRINGFIELD – Springfield hit the weight room in the morning on Monday, then pounded the lumber in the evening in taking a 15-6 victory over rival Albany in a split varsity/junior varsity Summer League contest at Springfield Middle School.
The Bulldogs (2-3) scored the maximum five runs in both the third and fourth innings, then added four runs in the sixth before the game was called due to the time limit.
“Our guys have done a good job getting themselves prepared and it showed,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said. “They got some good hits in some good spots. We had our first session in the weight room, and I thought they really pushed themselves there. It’s a really hard-working group. They came out and played the game the right way and it just worked out for us.”
After Albany (1-1) scored five runs to take a 5-1 lead in the top of the third, Springfield countered with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Jayden Teague singled and scored when Jayden Morris was hit with the bases loaded. After Grant Lane, who had walked, raced in on a wild pitch, Sladen Lyles brought in a pair with a single to center. Trent Fischer also came in on an errant throw on the play to put Springfield up, 6-5.
“When you come back and counter right away, you take down their runs,” Lyles said. “They lose all their momentum and you gain it and that led us to the victory.”
The Bulldogs extended the lead to 11-5 in the fourth. Anthony lined a double to right-center to bring in Blake Lobell and scored on Will Taylor's fly out to right. Following walks by Trevor Freeman and Teague, Lane bounced a grounder back to the mound to bring in a run. Bryce Vittorio singled in Teague and later scored on a throwing error after advancing on a wild pitch.
Albany got a run back in the fifth when Seth Galyean singled in Isiah Willis. An error, a two-run single by Bryden Dowers and an RBI single by Fischer ended the scoring for Springfield in the sixth.
Albany scored five times in the third to take a 5-1 lead. Galyean forced in Micah Cleveland after getting hit by a Briggs Mitchel pitch with the bases loaded. Joseph Kinchen singled in Zander Hayes, Garrett Holland walked to force in Reece Wolfe and Galyean came in on a wild pitch to cap the scoring.
“The young guys got a chance and we saw where we are at,” Albany head coach Gabe Woods said. “We’re senior-laden this year and a lot of this summer is to try to get those young guys some reps, to see what they can handle and can’t handle.
“This summer, it’s less about what happens on the scoreboard and more about what we have to work on, what we need to do to get these guys better and we saw that,” Woods said. “We have to get better on the mound, we have to improve at the plate, how we manage counts. All in all, it was good work. It was a full six innings for them and that is what we want to do with this.”
