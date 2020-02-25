Logan Lobell's run-scoring single with one out in the top of the seventh sparked a two-run rally, helping Springfield to a 7-5 road win over Pearl River to open the season Monday.
With the score tied at 5-5 and one out in the top of the seventh, Sladen Lyles singled and Trevor Freeman reached on an error, setting up Lobell's single to left for the go-ahead run. Freeman later scored on a wild pitch for the final margin.
The Bulldogs battled back from a 1-0 deficit as Lyles doubled to drive in Collin Hayden as part of a two-run fourth inning.
Pearl River tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the fifth on a run-scoring double by Hayden and a two-run single by Freeman for a 5-2 lead.
The Rebels scrapped for a run in the bottom of the fifth and two in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5.
Lyles, Freeman and Lobell each had two hits for Springfield, which had eight in the game.
Blake Lobell gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and struck out four in 4.1 innings as the Springfield starter. Bryden Dowers gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and struck out one in 2.1 innings of relief to get the win.
