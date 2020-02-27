WATSON – Second-year Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard has high hopes for his team.
And for good reason. He’s expecting a better version of the Eagles than his first when they went 25-13, finished second in District 4-5A and were swept at Acadiana in a Class 5A state playoff regional series.
“I think we should win district,” said Cassard, who during a decade-long run at Zachary guided the Broncos to four state championships.
Cassard’s armed with plenty of reasons for optimism, chief among those being that a system and culture that have been previously responsible for 310 career wins, are firmly in place.
“The kids that actually got on the field and played and went through practice already knew what to expect,” Cassard said. “The biggest thing in Year 1 is setting expectations, not so much goals. Just that everyone knew how we were going to do things going forward. We’ve got good culture and hadn’t had to talk about that. It’s already in place.”
Cassard also believes his second team is built differently for the long haul for a season that couldn’t begin with a more exciting schedule.
The Eagles will debut their new on-campus, artificial-turfed facility against defending Class 5A state champion Barbe and also face state runners-up Sam Houston within the first week.
It’s a trend Live Oak’s looking forward to this season where some of the state’s top programs will travel to play against the Eagles in their new home field.
“Last year we had 12 home games, and traveling that much takes its toll on you,” Cassard said. “This year we have 22 games scheduled and we’re hosting three weekends (tournaments). The only road games are in district. Everyone wanted to come here and play on turf. I hope the homefield advantage gives us a couple of other wins.”
Cassard said he also believes loading up the early portion of the schedule with teams such as Barbe and Sam Houston sends a message to his team.
“I think our guys understand why we’re doing that,” he said. “I told them if I didn’t think we were good enough to beat them, I wouldn’t have put them on the schedule, and we could have just played some cupcakes.”
In theory the ability to be at home more should increase Live Oak’s chances at a better record and thus improving their power rating over last year’s No. 9 which sent the Eagles to Acadiana in the second round.
Cassard hopes his new home field becomes the type of advantage the Eagles find themselves serving in a host role in the state playoffs rather than traveling.
“The goal is to be in the top four (seeds),” Cassard said. “That way we’re at home until you go to Sulphur (state baseball tournament).”
Live Oak will certainly have the makings of a state tournament-type team with a surplus of experience pitching returning.
The Eagles will be led by the 1-2 junior tandem of Ethan Prescott and Branson McCoy, while sophomore Tanner Roberts is expected to be the team’s No. 3 starter.
McCoy, a right-hander, was 3-3 with a 2.89 ERA and was a second team All-Parish and honorable mention All-District choice. Prescott, a left-hander, went 5-3 with a 2.18 ERA and was chosen first team All-Parish and second team All-District 4-5A.
“(Graduating senior) Sal (Palermo) was so good on the mound late in the season, but we’ve got some guys on the mound that can do what he did,” Cassard said. “Both McCoy and Prescott are no-doubt D1 guys. McCoy’s a lot more consistent throwing for strikes and Prescott throws three pitches for strikes and competes hard.”
Cassard expects to have use 8-10 pitchers with junior Brant Smith, an LSU commitment at first base, set to be Live Oak’s No. 4 starter. Junior Kade Dupont was light’s out in a relief role last season, earning first team All-Parish and second team All-District honors with a 5-1 record and 12 saves.
The infield will be another source of strength for the Eagles who not only return Smith (.420, 8 homers, 34 RBIs), a first team All-Parish and All-District pick, but also four-year starter Rhett Rosevear, a senior who will start at shortstop for the second season. The Southeastern Louisiana signee batted .378 and was chosen to the All-Parish first team and All-District second team.
“Last year was his first year to play shortstop and he may have put a little too much pressure on himself,” Cassard said of Rosevear. “He needs to relax a little and be himself. He’s got super high expectations for himself.”
Senior Dylan Williams returns at second base and Dupont, because of an improved offensive game, will be at third base.
Cassard is hopeful Blaise Preister can fill the void created by catcher Kody Guidry, whose leadership proved invaluable.
Senior Jake Burchfield (.313) returns in right field after being an honorable mention All-District selection and will be joined by a pair of new sophomore starters in Reid Broussard and Connor Rodrigue.
Without question Cassard said the biggest difference with this year’s team will be its ability to run and be more aggressive on the bases.
He credited local strength training coach Tommy Byers for his agility work for a second year and the results have been striking.
“We can run,” Cassard said. “Last year we couldn’t run, and we weren’t a threat. They know how to run. They know when to run the bases. Our team speed’s pretty good. We’re fast.”
Cassard expects the element of speed to complement an offense that will feature some power with Smith and Priester, but ultimately rely on an aggressive approach at the plate.
He also expects Dupont to contribute more to the Eagles offense with Burchfield expected to be a run-producer and Grant Landry, another pitcher, will be the team’s designated hitter.
“They know they’re good,” Cassard said. “They know where they should be at the end and work towards it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.