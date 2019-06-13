WALKER – Pitching was the difference Thursday night when St. Michael visited Walker for a Metro League baseball game.
The Wildcats got a steady performance from left-hander Christian Cassels while the Warriors search for consistency took them through three pitchers. The result was a 9-4 Walker win in a contest that was called after six innings.
Cassels (4-2), who will be a senior this fall, went four innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks. Both hits came in the third inning, when St. Michael led off with back-to-back hits, and then got a walk to load the bases with no outs.
After a strikeout, Cassels got a grounder to first base that was mishandled while St. Michael scored its first run. Still battling a bases-loaded jam, Cassels got a pop foul to catcher and a fly ball to center to end the threat.
“Christian’s gotten better each time out,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said. “Going out and giving us four innings like that, it’s big for him. He finished off on a good note with his best inning (retiring St. Michael in order in the fourth).
“If he continues to throw like that, we’re starting to get there.”
Walker (15-5) will divide its roster into three teams over the weekend and has a chance to play a combined seven or more games depending on its success in tournament play. The Wildcats will need every pitcher it can muster to make it through the weekend, but won’t have Cassels, who will be out of town.
“We decided to throw (Cassels). That was his game for the weekend,” said Sandifer, who expects to use 10-12 pitchers over the weekend. “Now we’re ready to play seven more games.”
Walker scored three runs each in the first two innings against St. Michael to give Cassels plenty of breathing room.
In the first inning, Mason Morgan and Hunter Bethel sandwiched a pair of singles around a walk by Gabe Inman. A series of three passed balls allowed all three runners to move up and eventually score.
In the second inning, Camden Carver led off with a single, and later stole second base after two were out. Grant Edwards singled home Carver and took second on the throw home. Morgan bounced a single through the left side to drive in Carver, and he later moved up to second on an errant pickoff attempt.
Inman’s single to left brought Morgan in with the final run of the inning to increase Walker’s lead to 6-0.
Walker added three runs in the bottom of the fifth to stretch its lead to 9-1. The Wildcats took advantage of five walks and an error to score all three runs without getting a hit.
Eli Melton relieved Cassels to start the fifth inning, and retired St. Michael in order. He got into trouble in the sixth when he issued two walks to start the at-bat before giving up three runs.
Undeterred, Sandifer had praise for his staff.
“Our pitching depth is getting better,” Sandifer said. “Guys on both sides, the younger guys and the older guys, are getting experience. This is big. Even though it’s a Metro game, in the big scheme looking forward, its big for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.