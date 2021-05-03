Choudrant pitchers combined on a two-hitter, and the Aggies scored all of their runs over the first three innings to pick up a 6-1 win over Holden in the regional round of the Class B baseball playoffs Monday.
Choudrant got five hits in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead and used two singles and two walks in the second to extend the advantage to 5-0.
A hit batter and a single in the third led to another run.
Holden picked up its lone run in the fifth when Caden Rivett walked with one out and scored on Hunter Bordelon’s single with two outs.
Dylan Bradham went 1-for-3, while Rivett was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Rockets.
Braeden Wascom gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and struck out two in three innings, while Bordelon gave up a hit and struck out three in three innings of relief.
