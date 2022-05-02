Choudrant pitchers Bryce McGuire and Landon Hennen combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts as No. 2 Aggies scored a 4-1 win over No. 18 Maurepas in the regional round of the Class B baseball playoffs on the road Monday.
Choudrant got a pair of two-run innings for all of its runs.
Maurepas stranded two in the top of the first, and Choudrant picked up two in the bottom of the inning on three singles and an error.
Maurepas scratched for a run in the top of the second as Thomas Bovia and Dakota Guitreau drew a pair of one-out walks, and Alex Aime singled. Bovia scored when Gavin Reine grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop, cutting the lead to 2-1.
Choudrant, which stranded seven runners, loaded the bases in the bottom of the second but was unable to score, and Maurepas turned a double play to end the third.
McGuire had a two-run double in the sixth inning for the final margin.
Piersten Struges gave up four hits, two runs, a walk and struck out one in 1.1 innings as the Maurepas starter. Kade Penalber gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and struck out one in 4.2 innings of relief.
McGuire gave up two hits, one run, two walks and struck out seven in four innings. Hennen gave up a hit, no walks and struck out three in three innings of relief.
Prestin Vicknair, Colby Penalber and Aime had hits for Maurepas.
