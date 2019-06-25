DENHAM SPRINGS – Having a short memory can be advantageous in baseball.
A day after being shut out by Walker in a game that was ended by the mercy rule, Denham Springs bounced back with a 10-2 win Tuesday over Dutchtown in Metro League play at A.B. Netterville Field.
Designated hitter Bill Clement, who went 1-for-2 against Walker, continued to swing a hot bat, and was 4-for-4 against the Griffins. There were three singles and a double for Clement, and each hit drove in a run.
“It was light years better, and just a 180 from how we played yesterday (in Monday’s 10-0 setback),” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said.
Most of the Yellow Jackets’ offensive production came on the strength of eight hits, more than enough to offset two errors. Dutchtown had three hits and three errors.
Yellow Jackets starter Carter Holstein gave up an unearned run in the first inning before sailing through the second and third innings. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out six.
Relievers Brayden Hand and J.T. Gould struggled at times, but still combined to hold Dutchtown to one run over the final four innings.
“They made pitches when they had to, and we played good defense behind them,” Carroll said of his pitchers. “Last night (Monday) we kicked the ball around a lot and there were a lot of walks. We didn’t do much of that.”
What the Yellow Jackets did do was find ways to get runners on base and then drive them home. The best example of that was the duo of Cade Cole and Clement, who batted second and third in the Denham Springs lineup.
Cole reached base four times with two singles, a walk and was hit by a pitch. Including being driven in three times by Clement, Cole scored every time and also had two RBIs.
“Offensively, (Cole) getting on base and (Clement) hitting the ball very hard behind him every time, those two had a plus offensive game for us,” Carroll said. “That took a lot of pressure off of our pitchers, obviously, so they could relax and throw.”
Clement got things started for Denham Springs in the first inning with a double to left-center to drive in Cole, who had bounced a one-out single up the middle. In the second inning, Cole sent an RBI-triple to the wall in center and came home on Clement’s single to right.
With Dutchtown pitching Clement to the outside of the plate, the junior-to-be added RBI singles to the left side of the infield in the fourth and sixth innings.
“Every time they would pitch to me, they would throw middle-away,” Clement said. “They think I can’t hit middle-away but that’s what I was taught to hit – hit backside and be successful.”
For Denham Springs, the game started as thought it might take a turn similar to the Walker game. Holstein gave up a two-out single before issuing a walk to put two runners on base.
Dutchtown’s Gabe Villavaso then reached base when his chopper to third was thrown away. The Griffins first run scored on the play, but they wouldn’t score again until the sixth inning when they trailed 7-1.
