A couple of baseball coaching veterans are getting together to help young players learn a little bit more about the game.
Former Walker coach Chris Soileau and former University High coach Burke Broussard are forming the Skills & Drills Baseball Club.
“Now that we are no longer really associated with a team, we are teachers first that love the game of baseball, and we’re going to put our years of experience in teaching and coaching together,” said Soileau, who notched 240 wins in a 13-year prep coaching career after playing four years at Northwestern State.
Broussard, who recently retired, said the idea for the club was born a couple of years ago.
“He (Soileau) approached me about two years ago with this idea,” Broussard, who played at LSU and won 487 games during a 26-year high school coaching career, said. “We both, I think, didn’t really want to have to coach or travel and have like a travel ball team. He wanted it just to be a club where we’re kind of like in house.”
“We’re both are just really intrigued with the age group and just the part of just really teaching the finer points of the game that other coaches really don’t have time to teach or maybe some coaches who are not as experienced as us know some of the stuff that we’re going to be able to teach,” Broussard continued. “Everybody steals everything from everybody in baseball. The stuff that we’re going to be teaching them is stuff that we learned from some of our coaches or other coaches at clinics and stuff like that. We want to spread it to them. That way they can bring it back to their teammates and coaches.”
Soileau said the focus of the club will be on getting back to the basics of the game.
“It’s getting back to the things that people don’t see,” he said. “People see a ground ball going to the shortstop, but no one notices if the left fielder’s backing him up. We look for the second play. A ground ball to the third baseman (who) throws it to first. Where is your right fielder? If he catches it, nobody worries about it. If he misses it, they yell at the right fielder for not backing him. It’s not being taught.”
The group, which will begin meeting in September for six weeks on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings, will be made up of 24 players in sixth through eighth grades who must maintain a 3.0 GPA.
Guest speakers, who will speak about nutrition, motivation and other topics, are also planned.
Broussard said the club’s age demographic is key when it comes to developing knowledge of the game.
“It’s kind of like the cutting edge of they’re not a Little League player any more, and they’re fixing to be a high school player in a couple of years,” he said. “We’re trying to bridge that gap and trying to hopefully give them the fundamentals so when they get to high school, they’ll be on the level that the coach needs them to. Being a former high school coach, it’s so much easier when you don’t have to re teach the fundamentals to kids already. It’s good if they have them, then you can just take them a little bit more advanced on team strategy and things like that.”
Soileau said knowing the game was something that helped his and Broussard’s teams during their coaching careers.
“Burke and I really never had a lot of super talented athletes,” Soileau said. “We had some good teams but not star athletes. We’re good teachers of the game.
“He (Broussard) said, ‘Chris … we won a lot of games on knowledge, on how to bunt, how to move runners over. We never had power pitchers, but we taught kids how to throw strikes,’” Soileau said. “We know how to be successful without being super talented.”
The club will be limited to 24 players, and there’s a reason behind that.
“I think that’s real important because kids want individualized instruction, and sometimes if you’re in these camps with five hundred people, sometimes you get overlooked,” Broussard said. “I think that’s a good working number for us. Chris, after a couple of weeks of doing this, he wants to try to break them off into maybe like two teams, so we can scrimmage and see if (they can implement the things we’re teaching them). We’re not going to really talk too much. We’re going to let them play. Maybe a play happens and we stop and tell them, ‘You should have been backing up here’, and stuff like that.”
Soileau said club members will take a written test on baseball and will also receive a cap and two club T shirts. For more information, text Soileau at (225) 603-2899.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Soileau said. “There’s no pressure on winning. We’re not worried about losing. Are you better today than you were yesterday?”
