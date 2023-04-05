HOLDEN – Holden baseball coach Chase Hymel knew it might be a long day for the Rockets heading into Tuesday’s game against Covenant Christian.
He was correct.
The Lions scored most of their runs with two outs, including a six-run second inning, to spark a 13-2 win at Holden.
“First off, Covenant Christian, they’re a great team,” Hymel said. “You can look at their schedule. I’m pretty sure they’re on a three-game win streak against 5A clubs. As a 1A school, that’s a really good team. Coach Joe Teuton, he coaches those boys up. They’re well-coached. They play the game hard, and when you make mistakes like we’ve been doing constantly over and over, really good teams like this are going to make you hurt.”
Covenant Christian got rolling in the first inning as Peyton Trosclair reached on an error to lead off the game, Brennan Champagne was hit by a pitch.
Trosclair scored on an error on a pickoff play at second base, and JT Teuton scored on a grounder to shortstop for a 2-0 lead.
The Lions broke the game open with two out in the second inning as Nate Loupe and Trosclair walked, Champagne was hit by a pitch, and Teuton walked to make the score 3-0.
Champagne got caught in a rundown between second and third and was safe at third, allowing Trosclair to score for a 4-0 lead, and Owen Trosclair followed with a two-run double, pushing the lead to 6-0.
Carsen Hebert singled in a run and John Richard doubled for an 8-0 advantage.
“That’s kind of been our issue all year is we get to two out, I don’t know if we just get lackadaisical. I’m not sure what term to even use, but we get to two outs, we can’t figure it out, we boot the ball,” Hymel said after the Rockets had four errors. “I told these boys at the beginning of the year that we were going to live and die on our pitching and defense, and we have been the exact opposite of this year, and it’s very upsetting.”
Holden picked up its runs in the bottom of the second as Josh Strother reached on an error and moved to second on an error on a pickoff play at first.
Tyler Thompson singled, and Brody Miller’s sacrifice fly to right field cut the lead to 8-1.
Colton Lewis singled to left, Jake Forbes’ grounder to third moved Thompson to third, and he scored on a passed ball to make the score 8-2.
“We were coming into this season thinking we’re going to have to hold people to two-three runs to win, and we’ve been swinging the bats well,” Hymel said. “I’m super proud of where we’re at offensively. If we can figure out pitching and defense, I think we can make a run.”
Strother was thrown out at second to end the third inning, and Covenant Christian added to its lead in the top of the fourth as Trosclair got a two-out triple to right field and scored on an error at shortstop for a 9-2 advantage.
Thompson walked to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and Miller reached on a bunt single, but the Lions got three straight outs to get out of the inning. The second out came when Thompson was caught stealing at third.
“Offensively, we play hard, we play aggressive,” Hymel said. “I’m not really mad. I wish we could take that fire that we have on offense, turn it on defense and on the bump and see what happens.”
Zac Dupre was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth inning, moved to second on Maddox Dudek’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a two-out error at shortstop for a 10-2 lead.
Holden went down in order in the bottom of the fifth, and Covenant Christian padded the lead in the top of the sixth when Teuton singled to lead off the inning off of Holden reliever Jordan Pecoraro, Trosclair walked, and Dupre hit a three-run home run to left field with two out for the final margin.
Thompson walked with two out in the bottom of the sixth before Dudek got a strikeout to end the game.
Strother gave up five hits, three walks and struck out three in five innings, while Pecoraro gave up two hits and walked two in an inning of relief.
“I thought Josh threw the ball well at times,” Hymel said. “I felt like he lost his focus at some points, and they jumped on it every time. Two-out walks and hit by pitches, that’s going to beat you every day … especially against a good ball club like Covenant Christian. I felt like when he was locked in and he was in the zone, they didn’t hit the ball very hard, but then he would get out of it for whatever reason, and they went to work on him.”
Thompson, Lewis, Strother and Miller had hits for the Rockets.
Dudek gave up four hits, two walks and struck out one in a complete game win.
Hymel is hoping the Rockets learned some lessons from the game.
“We’ve got to win every pitch,” Hymel said. “We cannot lay off a pitch. We’re playing a tough schedule. We’re playing good ball teams, and that’s what’s going to happen when we get in the Class B playoffs. You’re playing a bunch of really good ball clubs. You take a pitch or two off, you’re down 5-0.”
