Heather Degenhardt’s three-run home run snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning, sparking Albany to a 9-2 win over Maurepas on Monday.
Annalea Giamalva, Degenhardt and Brittney Turner had run-scoring singles in the sixth inning, pushing the lead to 7-1.
Degenhard went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to lead Albany, while Giamalva and Maddie Oubre each had two hits.
Denae Clark’s single scored KK Vicknair in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 7-2, and Giamalva’s two-run single in the top of the seventh capped the scoring.
Albany led 1-0 in the second when Brianna Smith was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Maurepas tied it in the bottom of the inning on Dru Bantaa’s run-scoring double.
Bantaa and Keegan Marchand each had two hits for Maurepas, while McKenna Lessard gave up 10 hits and struck out seven in the loss.
Turner and Giamalva combined to give up nine hits and strike out seven for Albany.
THOMAS JEFFERSON 5, ALBANY 4, 8 INNINGS
Brooke Taylor’s two-out single scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
Albany used a three-run fifth inning to go ahead 4-2, highlighted by Degenhardt’s two-run double, before Thomas Jefferson battled back, tying the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh.
Abbie Spring went 3-for-4 with a RBI to lead Albany, while Giamalva, Rayanne Ridgel and Turner each had two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.