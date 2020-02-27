DENHAM SPRINGS – The 20th season for Mark Carroll at Denham Springs High may have been best remembered as a what-could-have-been type year.
The Yellow Jackets entered with plenty of optimism with one of the state’s top players in senior shortstop Cade Doughty and the potential for a deep pitching staff.
Doughty, an LSU signee, lived up his billing and won the school’s first Gatorade Player of the Year award for the state.
The second part of the equation, though, never consistently made it out of the training room, where season-ending injuries to two of the team’s top three pitchers contributed to the Yellow Jackets eventually being swept out of the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets were twice run-ruled by eventual state runner-up Sam Houston by a combined score of 24-2.
“Never have I, or any team I’ve coached, been around or had that many injuries,” said Carroll, who enters his 36th season in coaching. “It would have been fun last year to see if our starting pitchers would have stayed healthy all year, how that team would have finished. When you lose two of the top three (pitching) starters, that makes it a little tougher on you.”
The good news that gives Carroll plenty of optimism about this year’s team is that two players – pitcher Hayden Sills and catcher Cade Cole – are healthy and ready to make an impact of their respective positions.
The Yellow Jackets, who were 17-15 a year ago, return three of four starters in the infield, along with projected ace Dalton Diez, who took on the team’s No. 1 role after Sills and Jace McDonald were lost for the season.
“We’re playing a super tough schedule like we always try to do,” Carroll said. “You don’t get hung up as much on the wins and losses early in the season and you’re trying to improve. We want to get better and get ready for the district and playoff games. With some of the people we’re playing you definitely better be ready every time you walk out.”
Carroll said his program adopted a new weightlifting regime to help all of its players, particularly pitchers, with injury prevention.
“We changed to a program a lot of high school, college and some pro guys are doing in different sports,” he said. “It seems to be working. We’ve had some pretty good gains. The biggest thing was taking care of the arm and knowing there’s X number of pitches in it.”
Denham Springs has the potential for a talented top-of-the rotation with Diez and Sills working in tandem along with junior Carter Holstein.
Diez earned first team All-Parish and All-District 4-5A selection with a 5-2 record, 1.95 ERA and 39 strikeouts.
“Dalton stepped into that No. 1 role when guys got hurt and did a great job for us last year,” Carroll said. “We expect that out of him again. Hayden’s pretty excited about getting back out there and going. Every game he was throwing before his injury he was improving.”
The Yellow Jackets’ pitching staff has the potential to be extremely deep with some new faces looking to find their niche.
Carroll said he could count on the following players – sophomore Larson Fabre, Freshman Jaxson Burch, junior Lane Dudley, junior Brayden Hand, senior JT Gould and senior transfer Gabe Spedale – are all vying for fulfill a variety of roles this season.
Senior Luke Lunsford, a two-year starter at quarterback the past two years, has returned to play baseball since his freshman year and could pitch and or play a middle infield spot, Carroll said.
“That’s some pretty good guys we feel can give us good innings,” Carroll said.
Cole was injured in the final game of the 2018 football season, requiring knee surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2019 baseball season.
With surgery expected to sideline fellow senior catcher Tristan Duhe the entire season, the Yellow Jackets will count heavily on Cole with Cole Rothman serving as his backup.
The graduation of Doughty, a three-time All-State selection and All-Parish MVP, changes the complexion of both Denham Springs’ infield and offense.
However, the Yellow Jackets won’t be lacking for capable players to try and fill both voids.
“We have some talented young players that will need to get some game time in,” Carroll said. “As they play and get their confidence levels up, learn to relax and not put too much pressure on themselves, we have some good players coming up. It could be a really good mix with some of our older players. That’s part of the process every year. Seeing the new starters how they step in and handle that part of it.”
Senior Baton Rouge Community College signee Brennan Hall returns at first base and gives Denham Springs experienced corner infielders, along with fellow senior Noah Juan at third base.
Juan (.330 average, 15 RBIs) earned first team All-Parish honors last season and Hall (15 RBIs) was a second-team selection on both the All-District and All-Parish teams last season.
Junior Reese Smith (.348, 21 RBIs), a UL-Lafayette commitment, transitions from second base to shortstop after he was selected honorable mention All-District and freshman Reese Mooney, who is already committed to the University of Houston, takes over at second base.
Carroll also expects to get contributions on the infield from junior Job Norgress, sophomore Cameron Andrews along with Lunsford and Gould.
“We feel pretty good about the talent level, it’s a matter of them feeling comfortable,” Carroll said of the infield. “Anytime you add new guys, there’s the communication part between them and have to get all that worked on.”
The outfield’s a little less settled coming into the season with only Spedale, who transferred from Central Private, bringing a wealth of experience and serving as the anchor in center field. The LSU Eunice signee is expected to give the Jackets a built-in lead-off hitter and come out of the bullpen as a relief pitcher.
“He’s been a very good addition to what we’re doing,” Carroll said. “He’s a great kid that works hard. He’s going to be fun to coach.
The run for the team’s corner outfield spots created plenty of competition during the preseason and could include as many as six different players.
Senior Tanner Zephyr is the mix for either of those remaining spots with senior Hayden Horne, senior Garret Sylvest (another option to back up Hall at first base) along with Burch, while Dietz, Fabre and Dudley could see time there when they’re not pitching.
Junior Bill Clement is another candidate to help at first base and could find a home as the team’s designated hitter.
“I think this group has a shot of having a very successful season and doing well in the playoffs with whoever you play,” Carroll said.
