After recently committing to play baseball at Centenary College, the goal is pretty simple for Denham Springs High’s Lane Dudley.
“I just got the opportunity to play for four more years, and I’m going to make the best of it and capitalize,” Dudley said.
Dudley, a senior, said his recruiting process was a bit different because of the effects of COVID-19.
“They saw me at a camp over the summer and then they invited me to their showcase camp, but because of corona, it got canceled, so I reached out to them via email, and he (Centenary coach Mike Diaz) told me he wanted to see me, so me and my dad made a trip up there a couple of months ago,” Dudley said. “He liked what he saw, so he offered me on the spot.”
Dudley said he also liked the campus environment at Centenary.
“It was really nice,” Dudley said. “Everybody treated me like family. It was like a small community over there. The field was nice. It was just high class, everything was high class.”
Dudley pitches and plays outfield for the Yellow Jackets, and he’ll be able to do the same for the Gents, something that only enhanced his commitment.
“They liked the fact that I was strong both ways, both pitching and in the field,” Dudley said. “He (Diaz) was excited about using me as an outfielder and a pitcher. That’s something I look forward to in college, because I didn’t want to give up pitching or give up playing a position just yet.”
Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said Dudley’s skill set will be a plus for the Gents.
“He’s got some skills. He can run. He can do some stuff, throws from the wrong side – the left side,” Carroll said with a chuckle. “That can be a plus. It’s his time. He’s done a lot of work, and it’s his time to step up and play.”
“From that (left) side, you’ve got to be able to mix a little bit, and you don’t have to throw it a thousand miles an hour,” Carroll said of Dudley’s ability as a pitcher. “The way a left-hander’s ball is going to run, some right-handed hitters, a lot of times, will get themselves out if they’re not very disciplined. He’s working on it, and his velocity’s up a little bit. He’s starting to grow little bit. He’s just got to work on being able to mix and do some things.”
Carroll pointed to Dudley’s work in the summer with the Denham Springs High Metro team, where he got work on the mound and in the outfield, something Carroll said should help this season and beyond.
“That helped him a lot in the summer, getting out and getting reps in the outfield and pitching, getting up on the mound and getting going,” Carroll said. “It’s where he’s ready to contribute and help us win a few games. That’s what we’re thinking he can do. He’s got to get up and work, like all of them. That’s one of the things I’ve been on this bunch about from summer was we’ve got to be more consistent with our work effort at practice and stuff.”
Dudley said he’s happy to have the recruiting process behind him, but Carroll said the real work is just beginning as Dudley prepares for the upcoming season and college.
“Good student, good kid,” Carroll said. “Now it’s time to step up and do it. He’s put in a lot of work and played lots of baseball all his life. Now it’s time to step up and go. One of the things we tell them all the time, and in this situation, it really applies to him, is some part of your game has to improve every day. That’s kind of where he is in his baseball with his pitching and/or outfield play. Some part of it, he’s got to work at it and be very, very consistent on how hard he’s working. That’s not saying anything’s bad. To get into that next level and play and college, for him to compete there, when he gets there next year, (I want) him to be able to compete for a position or playing time or whatever and to be ready to compete at that level … If he does that, too, it’s going to help us win. That’s going to make his teammates get up and go if he’s consistent on how hard he’s working.”
“He’s a pretty smart kid, so I think he’ll be all right,” Carroll continued. “He’s got a pretty good little pick move, so that always helps. He’s got a lot of work to do, like all our kids do, but he’s ready for that challenge, I believe.”
