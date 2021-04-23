Larson Fabre threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts, helping Denham Springs High to a 10-1 win over Scotlandville in District 4 -5A play Thursday.
Jed Cambre went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the Yellow Jackets at the plate.
Updated: April 23, 2021 @ 10:54 am
