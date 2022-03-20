The Denham Springs High baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend, defeating Lafayette High 8-5 and Acadiana 3-2 while dropping a 7-4 decision to St. Thomas More.
DENHAM SPRINGS 3, ACADIANA 2
The Yellow Jackets trailed 2-1 heading into the sixth when Larson Fabre was hit by a pitch and Jaxon Adams followed with a double.
Jude Clarke reached on an error at third which scored two runs.
Denham Springs got its first run in the top of the first when Conner Rodrigue was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and moved to second with Jed Cambre drew a one-out walk. Rodrigue moved to third on a wild pitch and later scored.
Acadiana tied the game on two singles and a fielder’s choice in the second and took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on a walk, a sacrifice bunt, a ground out and an error.
Reese Mooney went 2-for-4 to lead DSHS, which had seven hits.
Jacob Middlebrook gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and struck out six in six innings, while Ethan Quebodeaux struck out one in a clean inning of relief.
DENHAM SPRINGS 8, LAFAYETTE HIGH 5
Denham Springs built an 8-1 lead before Lafayette scored four in the fifth.
DSHS got single runs in the first and second innings, with Clarke’s double scoring Ryder Wygant in the second.
Lafayette got a run in the bottom of the inning, and DSHS pushed the lead to 4-1 in the third.
Cambre had a run-scoring double, Ray McKneely a run-scoring grounder, and Cambre scored on an error to make the score 7-1 in the fourth.
Cameron Andrews singled to score Clarke in the fifth.
Cambre went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Andrews was 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI and Clarke went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead DSHS, which had nine hits.
Andrews gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and struck out five in six innings. Quebodeaux gave up a hit and struck out two in an inning of relief to get the save.
ST. THOMAS MORE 7, DENHAM SPRINGS 4
St. Thomas More built a 4-0 lead after two innings to spark the win.
Denham got two runs in the third before St. Thomas More go one in the fourth and two in the sixth for a 7-2 lead. Denham got two runs in the seventh on a two-run double by Andrews.
Andrews went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run to lead DSHS, which had six hits.
Cowan Alfonso gave up four hits, four runs and two walks in 1.2 innings. Kaleb Howell gave up six hits, three runs, a walk and struck out three in 4.1 innings.
