It’s been a couple of weeks since he committed to the University of Houston, and Denham Springs High junior pitcher Larson Fabre is still letting it sink in a little bit.
“It’s crazy,” Fabre said. “When they first called me and told me they were going to offer, I was pretty ecstatic because you work your whole life to play at that level. When they finally told me that they were going to offer me, it was pretty crazy just knowing that the hard work paid off.”
Over the summer, Fabre played for the Louisiana Knights, and he said one thing that helped in his recruitment was coaches being able to get video from tournaments, with Fabre specifically mentioning an event held at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss., which is the home of the Biloxi Shuckers, the double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
“It was awesome,” Fabre said. “They had an archive for all of it, so after we played, we could go back and watch it to use it as film. I got a lot of my highlights from that. My mom videoed all my games on our camera, but if I wanted a better look at it or a different view from it, I could just go back, get that recording and put it in, so that really helped.”
“It was definitely cool,” Fabre continued. “I know it helped me and my teammates out a lot with the recruiting process since the coaches couldn’t actually be there in person.”
Fabre said his connection to Houston stems from the fact that his coach with the Knights is Ryan Eades, a former LSU player who was recruited by Houston associate head coach Terry Rooney.
“That kind of gave me a bigger connection there, so he called Coach Eades and asked about me and stuff,” Fabre said.
“They’ve got new facilities – top-notch in the nation, easily top-5 from all the places I’ve been from just playing and getting to go places,” Fabre continued. “I just fell in love with the coaching staff. They’re awesome.”
Fabre said he’s visited the city of Houston and it helps teammate Reese Mooney has committed to Houston to play baseball as well.
“It all fell into play, and it was a perfect fit for me,” Fabre said.
As of now, Fabre said Houston plans on using him as a starting pitcher.
“They said I have good stuff, but their favorite thing is how competitive I am,” Fabre said. “I hate to lose, and it really shows on the mound.”
Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said Fabre should fit in fine with the Cougars.
“He obviously throws from the wrong side over there,” Carroll chuckled in describing the left-hander. “He’s a good kid and has some talent, works real hard. He threw a little bit for us in the varsity this year and did some stuff. He got out and was getting progressively better as we kind of expect him to as he gets bigger and stronger and does some things.
“He’s got a shot,” Carroll continued. “He’s one of those, I and we, thought had the potential to play some college ball.”
Carroll said he’s also not overly concerned with Fabre committing as a junior.
“It’s different for every one of them,” Carroll said. “Some of them are ready and OK and they’ve been on a visit or whatever and they talk to the coach … It’s starting so much younger and younger now than it did a long time ago. That’s kind of the crazy part of about it sometimes is just that they’re getting these kids to commit so early, but everybody on the planet’s doing it, so they’ve all got to to a certain degree. The main thing that you want them to understand is there are some other kids who are committing also who are just as good as them and it’s going to come down to the work, or taking care of your arm and your body or taking care of your grades and really making sure you don’t leave anything uncovered that you normally would have to take care of.”
The DSHS coach also said he and Fabre have had conversations about Fabre improving his game over the next two seasons as he prepares for college.
“He’s very excited about it, so I told ‘you realize the real work starts now, right?’ You thought you worked before. This is the real work now, but he’ll do fine,” Carroll said.
“I think for him he’s going to end up being a guy that can throw two or three pitches and mix,” Carroll continued. “And throwing from that left side, he’s got an advantage there. As he gets bigger and stronger a little bit as he gets older, I think he obviously will pick up some miles per hour just naturally as his body gets stronger and his arm gets stronger. Being able to mix and a good pickoff move and some stuff like that, those left-handers, it’s a good benefit for them. He’s a smart kid, and all that added together is going to give him a shot.”
Fabre welcomes the challenge and said he’s happy to have the recruiting process behind him.
“Since I’m committed, I can just focus on getting better and better and just focus on really being the best I can be for when I get to Houston and the best for my high school and try to get us a state championship,” Fabre said.
“As much as you’re not supposed to think about recruiting and all that as you’re playing, it definitely kind of puts a burden on you a little bit, but now that it’s off, I can just focus on school work, getting better grades in the classroom and just leaving it all out on the field and just perfecting my craft.”
