Mark Carroll could have been a pharmacist.
Instead, he’s a coach who picked up his 700th career win in Denham Springs High’s 7-6 victory over Lafayette High on March 20 as part of the Atchafalaya Challenge.
Carroll couldn’t take all of the credit in reaching the milestone.
“The No. 1 thing is you’ve got lots of good kids throughout the years and lots of good guys coaching with you,” Carroll said. “The really main thing is I’ve got a really great wife and family who let me spend a gazillion hours with other people’s kids.”
Originally, Carroll wasn’t going to be a coach, but he wound up following his father and brother into the profession.
“I started college at Northeast in pre-pharmacy and I went home one day and it was a gorgeous spring day … and (a guy) is counting pills,” Carroll said. “I’m thinking, ‘God, I can’t do this. I cannot do this.’ I told my dad, I’m getting out of this. I’m going into coaching. He goes, ‘Are you crazy? You’ll never have any money.’ Well, I had never had any money in my life. I don’t know what I’m missing. It’s OK.”
Carroll started his coaching journey in charge of the freshman basketball team at River Oaks in Monroe while he was a freshman in college.
“There was no doubt about it, that’s what I wanted to do when I got cranked up and going there,” Carroll said. “I was very fortunate to be around some really super, super good coaches and stuff all my life. That was the big influence on making me want to do it.”
One of those influences was the legendary Woody Boyles, who had over 200 wins as a high school football coach and coached baseball at Northeast Louisiana.
Carroll remembers Boyles leaving a lasting impression on him while he was coaching the freshman basketball team at River Oaks.
“They were laughing and cutting up on the bus on the way home, and the next day I’m fussing at them about ‘it’s got to mean a little bit more to you than that …,’” Carroll said. “I was chewing them out, and then I looked over there and I saw Coach Boyles around the corner of the stands, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m about to get fired.’ And he said, ‘Great message. That’s exactly what these kids need to hear.’ I learned so much from him it was unbelievable.”
Carroll said Boyles had a pre-practice routine he hasn’t forgotten, either.
“He would start every practice every day with some kind of story that had a life lesson tied into it,” Carroll said. “He was incredible to work for.”
It’s something Carroll incorporates with his teams, noting he absorbed more coaching knowledge while working camps hosted by former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman.
“I acquired a notebook with his (Bertman’s) pre-game talks to their kids, and it has some kind of lesson,” Carroll said. “I’m stealing a lot of literature from him and stuff that he talked about and talking to our kids about that. Not every game, but a lot of games, that’s our pre-game talk … and it’s incredible. It really is. Sometimes they kind of look at you like, ‘Wow, that’s kind of deep.’ It’s good stuff. It really is.”
Carroll also tipped his hat to the staffs at those Bertman camps for helping him in his coaching career.
“I was around guys like Sam Taulli at Lafayette, and of course, all the coaches and stuff at LSU, and you’re stealing as much information as you can from them and talking to them and asking them questions,” Carroll said. “They did a super, super job of talking to us and telling us how they do it and why they do it. I learned so much from them. It was incredible, and I just started applying that back into our programs, or the programs I was coaching in.”
Carroll went on to coach baseball, football, basketball and track at Ridgedale Academy, winning a state title in football in his first year as head coach.
“I got real lucky to start and get a real good foundation there and coached a lot of good kids who were really good,” Carroll said. “They opened a public school, elementary school real close by and it kind of sucked the legs out of the school and it ended up shutting down …”
“I just kind of stumbled into a couple of the other ones after that, just the right place at the right time,” Carroll said.
Although he’s got 700 wins as a baseball coach, Carroll said it’s important that athletes play as many sports as they can, something he did growing up.
“It’s just something I just love,” Carroll said of coaching. “We played ball year-round. Whatever sport it was, you played. That’s what I loved doing was being involved in sports.”
“It’s what I tell the kids about playing multiple sports,” Carroll continued. “I believe you should if you can play multiple sports because there’s different things you learn from the different sports because each sport’s a little different than the others. There’s different things you’re going to learn about helping you as being a well-rounded athlete and well-rounded person on some things that you might not learn in one of the other ones.”
Carroll moved on to Central Private, where he coached Kevin Shipp (LSU), Brent Achord (Ole Miss), Jason Kinchen and won a state championship in baseball.
“I had really good kids again,” Carroll said. “I really did.”
Carroll’s next stop was Belaire, where he coached pitcher Josh Teekel, who was drafted out of high school by the St. Louis Cardinals.
“That worked out just absolutely great,” Carroll said. “Probably one of, if not probably the best pitcher I’ve ever coached came through that Belaire program when I was there, so that was good timing on my part to be there when he was there. He was scary good. He made coaching easy.”
Carroll has been at Denham Springs High for 21 years, where he’s also coached his share of quality players. He said this season has been challenging, in part because the team has just one returning position player from last season, which ended abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going through a humongous learning process right now,” Carroll said. “You can tell that we missed that part of the season of baseball last year. Almost every coach around the state that I’ve talked to is going through the same stuff with their teams. Even if their records are great or whatever … you can tell we missed last year.”
Carroll said the biggest thing for this season’s team is finding consistency.
“That’s one of the things I tell them is they’ve (opponents) got to know when they’re about to play us that, ‘Oh Lord, we better get ready. Denham’s coming in.’ That’s what you want to do,” Carroll said. “You’ve got to be consistent. The up and down is the hardest kind of team in the world to coach. We’ve got try to get some kind of level of consistency here. That’s what we’re working for right now.”
As tough as the season has been, Carroll said notching the milestone win has been a highlight, even if he tried to keep it a secret from his players as he approached it.
“I hadn’t told the kids about this, but they found out,” Carroll said. “One of my assistant coaches came up and told me that a couple of kids had said something to him. I was like, ‘I didn’t say anything to them.’, but they went crazy when we won the game. They were really, really excited and made it even that more extra special to see how excited they were about it.”
Carroll took time to reflect on reaching 700 wins.
“I’ve been super fortunate everywhere I’ve gone to have some good players come in,” Carroll said. “You think about it and you’re like, ‘wow, that’s lot of years’, but they’ve usually bought into what we’re trying to teach and I’ve had some super, super guys coach with me that I’ve learned a lot of baseball from, no doubt about it. Their efforts, along with what I’m trying to show them and teach them and stuff has made it, I’m not going to say easy … but it’s made it super fun. I can’t imagine being in any other profession in the world, really.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.