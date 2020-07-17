Dalton Diez finally found a home to continue his baseball playing career at the next level, and he’s determined to take full advantage of the opportunity.
Diez, a former Denham Springs High player, recently committed to Belhaven University.
“I’m still kind of in shock after our season got canceled,” Diez said of committing. “At the end of the day, a team is a team. You’ve got to compete for a spot to play at, so I never was really worried. I was ready to go in and compete, and that’s exactly what I plan on doing.”
For Diez, like all spring sports athletes, the season was cut short because of the novel coronavirus, which eliminated opportunities for college coaches to get looks high school players in action during the season.
“I was really scared that was going to be tough on some of our guys who graduated this past year that it was going to cut down their chances, which to a certain degree, it has, but the main thing right now with some of these guys was just some of the waiting time,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said.
“Dalton was one them who I thought had the talent, and we thought had the talent to play at the next level,” Carroll continued. “With the season getting cut short and everything, he didn’t get some looks that we thought he would get, so we’re real happy for him that he’s going to get this opportunity, no doubt.”
What may have helped Diez is Belhaven coach Kyle Palmer and assistant coach Josh Clarke became aware of him after watching Diez play in a showcase tournament during his junior year.
“We’ve been talking the whole time,” said Diez, who is planning on majoring in computer science. “I was just not really sure about the academic side, but then I wound up finding a major that would fit me, and it all just fell into place perfectly.”
Diez said the relationship he formed with Palmer and Clarke was one of the things that helped him commit to Belhaven.
“We just really clicked, and I think I’m going to have a great fit under those two coaches,” Diez said.
“They just seem like really straight-up guys who know a lot about baseball and are really passionate for the game, and (it’s) just another chance to compete in baseball is what I was really hoping for …,” Diez continued.
Additionally, Walker’s Christian Cassels and Doyle’s Brock Adams committed to Belhaven. Adams and Diez are summer ball teammates, and the pair will be roommates at Belhaven.
“I definitely played (a) factor,” Diez said of having some familiar faces with him in college. “I don’t know if it was a huge factor, but it definitely helps out that that I’m going to have two kids that I know right off bat going to a college in Jackson, (Miss.), which is two hours away.”
“I definitely didn’t want to go stray too far away from home, and I felt like Jackson was just the right distance that I can get away from my parents but also come back whenever I needed to do something,” Diez said.
Diez mainly pitched for Denham Springs High while playing at second base and in the outfield this past season. He said he’ll pitch a play first base, which he’s done with his travel team, at Belhaven.
“He’s going to be able to give you plus innings,” Carroll said. “He’s a really smart kid, and he throws offspeed stuff. When he mixes his pitches, he does a good job. He can mix any pitch pretty much any count and be competitive and has the best pickoff on a right-handed pitcher of anybody I’ve ever coached. No doubt. Not even close. So when he does mess up and somebody gets on base, they’ve got a good chance of getting picked off or being real close to getting picked off. Our catchers really liked it when he pitched because that cut down on the running game tremendously.”
Diez, who visited campus Wednesday and will report next month, said committing has taken a bit of a weight off him.
“It was a long journey, but I’m really proud to say that I (can) continue to play baseball,” Diez said. “It’s just a stress relief for me being able to sit down, relax and just know that I can continue playing baseball.”
Carroll said Belhaven is a good fit for Diez.
“I think it will be great,” Carroll said. “I think he’ll do a really good job for them. That will be a good school for him. He’s a really, really smart kid, so that will be good for him to get up there and get that good college education and go on with his life from that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.