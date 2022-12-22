Kaleb Howell admits he’s a bit stunned at what’s happened to him over the past few months, but at the same time, he realizes he’s put in a lot of work to get to this point.
Howell, a pitcher on the Denham Springs High baseball team, recently signed to play at Holmes Community College.
“It’s a dream come true,” Howell said. “It’s just putting in that hard work, and it’s finally paying off. It’s crazy.”
“It’s surreal,” he continued. “I didn’t think I could do it, but my teammates and friends pushed me, and my parents. It feels good.”
It’s been a journey for Howell, who opted not to play football this season to focus on baseball.
“I love football,” DSHS coach Trave Hopkins said. “I love sports. I played them all when I was in high school, but he decided not to play football this year. That usually can go one of two ways – they either work really hard and they see results, or they don’t and of course they struggle a little bit. Ever since he has made that decision this summer, he has stuck his nose to the grind and has really gotten after it.”
“I think it was a gain for Denham Springs athletics for sure,” Hopkins said.
Howell said he started a throwing program in May and began working out four to five times a week.
“I’ve gained seven miles an hour since last year, and my mechanics are a whole lot better,” Howell said.
“It’s been huge for him,” Hopkins said of the throwing program. “He’s blossomed.”
“Caleb’s gotten a lot better, and he’s grown as a leader for this team,” Hopkins continued. “Even the younger guys look at him, how hard he works. He’s completely transformed. He’s always been a really good kid, but I think he’s seeing his results and loving it, and it’s making him work even harder.”
Howell said he got on Holmes’ radar after Hopkins reached out to Holmes coach Scott DeLoach. That led to a phone call from DeLoach to Howell, who then went to a workout at the Goodman, Miss., campus.
“Coach brought me up there and I did a workout, and he (DeLoach) liked what he saw and basically offered me on the spot,” Howell said. “They just liked my command pitching, and they think I have a lot of potential to grow. It feels really good because I know I can work a lot harder and get a lot more in me and get bigger and stronger. He said I’m going to have to work my butt off, but I hope to play.”
Howell said he built a relationship DeLoach, and he liked the campus and baseball facilities, helping solidify his decision to sign with the school.
Howell said he’s got no problem working for playing time.
“I push myself a lot in the weight room and Coach Hop pushes me, so I think I can work a lot harder and do a lot better and push myself even more than I have lately,” Howell said.
As a junior, Howell said he made one start before settling in in a relief role with the Yellow Jackets. He said he’ll fill whatever pitching role is needed for his team.
“I’m comfortable coming in bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, starting the game,” he said. “You can put me in any situation. Really, I’m comfortable.”
Hopkins said there’s also some upside to Howell’s game.
“He’s a great kid, great family, and he’s still improving,” Hopkins said. “They throw their bullpens every week, and it seems like every couple of weeks, he gets better and better, and I think there’s more in the tank, I really do. It’s the same thing when I talk to Coach DeLoach at Holmes. I think there’s even more in the tank. It’s just when is it going to come out? I think he hasn’t reached his ceiling yet.”
