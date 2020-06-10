Maybe there are some things folks just can’t do without, and maybe the Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament is one of those things.
The event, which normally kicks off the summer baseball season, was put on hold because of the novel coronavirus and will begin Thursday with a smaller field than usual.
“It’s usually how we kind of kick the summer off, and then we were really concerned when we had it scheduled and then the bad weather was about to roll in (with Tropical Storm Cristobal), so it was just dodging bullets right now,” DSHS coach Mark Carroll said. “It looks like, keep your fingers crossed, we’re going to get to tee it up and go, which is going to be great to see our kids again and get back with them and play some ball. That’ll be awesome.”
The tournament will feature three divisions – varsity, JV and freshman – with three pools for varsity and two each for JV and ninth-grade, with games being played in Denham Springs, Live Oak Parks and Recreation and Zachary Youth Park.
In the varsity portion of the tournament, Denham Springs, Live Oak JV and Plaquemine are in Pool A, while Live Oak, the BR Captains and Lafayette Christian are in Pool B. Pool C features Walker, the Denham Springs JV and Dunham.
Thursday’s’ varsity tournament features Denham Springs facing Plaquemine at 5:15 p.m. at A.B. Netterville Field, while Live Oak takes on the BR Captains at the same time at Zachary Youth Park. Denham Springs’ JV meets Walker at 7:30 p.m. at A.B. Netterville Field.
Friday’s varsity action at Netterville Field features Denham Springs’ varsity facing Live Oak’s JV at 3 p.m., Walker meeting Dunham at 5:15 and the Denham Springs JV taking on Dunham at 7:30 p.m.
In Zachary, the BR Captains face Lafayette Christian at 3 p.m., while Live Oak meets Lafayette Christian at 5:15 p.m., and the Live Oak JV meets Plaquemine at 7:30.
“With some of the other tournaments scheduled throughout the summer, with this being as late as it was, we kind of had to do it now or not do it, so we’re going to take a shot at it and see,” Carroll said. “We’ll definitely work on keeping our pitch count down low. Maybe lots of kids will get some innings in on the mound, but that’s part of it. We’ll take care of our kids’ arms, but the main thing is to get out there and let them play ball with their teammates again.”
The JV portion features the LA Tigers, LA Kings 16U and Dunham JV in Pool D, and Walker JV, Lafayette Christian and Plaquemine JV in Pool E. The ninth-grade tournament has Denham Springs, Walker and Plaquemine in Pool F and Live Oak, Eagles Baseball 14U and Ripzz Baseball 14U in Pool G.
Games begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Netterville Field at and Live Oak Parks and Recreation.
The varsity championship game is set for 3:15 Sunday, while the ninth-grade championship game is set for 1 p.m. and JV at 5:30 p.m., all at Netterville Field.
Carroll said he expects crowds to look a little different for tournament games in the wake of the coronavirus.
“That’s an individual thing,” Carroll said. “You’ve got to use some common sense on what you’re doing and what you’re not doing, and some people are a little more definite they’re going to have their masks on and sit ‘x’ number of feet … and some aren’t going to be. That’s everywhere you go.
“You go to the grocery store and it’s like that, but I think the adults too are to the point that they’re going to be happy to go to the ball game and see the kids play … and get to yell at an umpire again and all that kind of stuff. That’s good, American fun, man,” Carroll said with a chuckle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.