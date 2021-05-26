Summer baseball is here again, with Denham Springs hosting its annual Wood Bat Tournament, beginning Thursday.
“We’ve been doing this quite a while,” DSHS coach Mark Carroll said. “(DSHS assistant coach) Josh Martin does a super, super job organizing this thing. It’s a good time to get cranked up and start working on your guys for next year.”
The tournament will feature four varsity pools with games being played at North Park, Walker, Live Oak and Catholic, four JV pools at North Park, Live Oak and Central and two freshman pools at North Park and Central.
“There will be lots of good baseball played,” Carroll said.
Catholic Pointe Coupee and the Walker Gold team will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at North Park, followed by the Denham Springs Purple team against the Louisiana Knights Bears at 7:15.
At Walker, the Walker Green team meets Lafayette Christian, while the Louisiana Knights Bears face Plaquemine at Live Oak, with both games starting at 5 p.m.
The tournament continues through Sunday, with the varsity championship game at 5:30 p.m. at North Park.
Carroll’s biggest goal is getting his players, both returning and new, more experience.
“As young as we were this year with a lot of our guys and everything that played a lot, we kind of got a little bit of an idea of some of the ones that stepped up during the school season and played a lot,” Carroll said. “With our guys coming back now, we’ll have a few more returning starters than we did this past year. That’s always going to be fun to watch and see, but you get to see a lot of kids progress and kind of see where they rank with their other teammates, some of the younger guys coming up. That’s always good and always fun to watch them develop. We’re ready to hook it up.”
