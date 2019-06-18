DENHAM SPRINGS -- Denham Springs was able to outlast Episcopal in a wild 14-11 contest that left the victors wanting a little more.
The Yellow Jackets outhit the Knights and batted around twice to record 13 hits, but conversely issued 12 walks to Episcopal.
Episcopal, which up until moments before the game was without a coach in its dugout or any idea of who would play catcher, picked up seven hits and walked nine.
Denham got the win, but head coach Mark Carroll expressed concern over his team playing rather lackadaisical baseball, especially since it followed what he called his team’s best overall performance against Zachary a night earlier.
“Last night we played at Zachary, a district school,” Carroll said. “So everybody’s tuned in and we play a great ballgame -- one of the best, if not the best, we’ve played all summer. We come out today and we’re a few light years away between the ears and looking at bunny clouds instead of the stuff that you need to be looking at in the ballgame. That’s going to make it tough for you every time. That’s the part they have to understand. Every time you come to the ballpark, when you cross that line you have to be tuned in and playing the absolute best you can. Obviously, that’s what we’re still working on.”
Brennan Hall led the Yellow Jackets with a 2-for-4 night including a double, a walk, and three RBIs. Reese Mooney and Job Norgress also had two-hit nights, with Mooney going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk and Norgress hitting a double and a single for one RBI.
“We had a ton of hits,” Carroll said. “We’re obviously seeing the ball good. Some of the stuff they were doing, the slow stuff, that’s a lot of stuff we haven’t seen. So you have to talk with your kids about some of the adjustments timing wise and figure out some of that stuff.”
Denham scored two runs in the bottom of the first to start the game, but quickly relinquished the lead after an error, single, hit by pitch, walk, single, and a sacrifice fly gave Episcopal a 4-2 lead.
The Yellow Jackets stung back in the second, scoring five runs on three hits and three walks while batting around. After a scoreless frame from both sides, the Knights batted around themselves, scoring five runs on two hits and most notably, six walks and hit batters to take a 9-7 lead.
The lead didn’t last long, as Denham Springs regained the lead 10-9 with three runs on four hits, two errors, and three walks.
The teams traded a run in the fifth before Denham got the separation needed in the bottom of the sixth.
The Yellow Jackets scored three runs on two hits with a walk and error to take a 14-10 lead. The Knights scored a run in the top of the seventh, but that was all they could muster.
