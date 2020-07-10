DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs’ Connor Thurman made his first at-bat in two years one to remember.
Thurman fouled off five pitches before hitting a game-tying single to set up Madden Major’s game-winning hit in with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning of Denham Springs’ 7-6 comeback win over the Walker Green team in Metro League baseball action Thursday at North Park.
“Great at-bat,” Major said of Thurman. “It fired us up. It helped us so much. Throughout the game, we were kind of dead, but that just kind switched the tone in our mentality.”
The victory came after Walker’s Gold team rallied for a 7-6 win over Denham Springs in the seventh inning last week.
“You can tell we missed some time, some of the mistakes we’re making, that we’re still talking through, teaching, trying to get everybody on the same page,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said after his team committed five errors. “Toward the end, we kind of started getting there. We got in the right book anyway. Any time they compete like that, and any time we play Walker – Walker’s kids did a good job, too, competing tonight.”
“That’s what you want,” Carroll continued. “That’s what our district is. Every time you walk out, you better be ready – even in summer ball.”
Meanwhile, Walker got out of a pair of bases-loaded jams in the fifth and sixth innings before Denham Springs took advantage in the seventh.
“We’ve got to throw strikes and get ahead of batters,” Walker Green coach Michael Dumiller said. “That’s the name of the game. You make the pitches, some of the guys are going to get the outs.
“It was a good ball game, and every time you play Denham, it’s always intense. It’s always going to be back-and-forth – just a cross-town rivalry. It’s always like that …”
Denham Springs, which trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, got the rally going on Lane Dudley’s double to lead off the inning, Patrick Landry was hit by a pitch and both moved up on a wild pitch, setting up Jude Clarke’s grounder to short to drive in a run.
Landry took third on the play, and Job Norgress walked and stole second.
Thurman fouled off five pitches in his at-bat before singling past third to tie the game at 6-6.
He said his approach at the plate wasn’t complicated.
“(Just) put a ball in play,” he said. “That’s all they told me to do.”
Major followed with a single past shortstop to drive in the game-winning run.
“It was more in the moment,” Major said of the hit. “I was thinking, but at the same time, I wasn’t thinking. We had to take until you get a strike, so I took the strike, and then he just threw a strike, so I just barreled it up and it somehow turned into a single.”
Walker grabbed the lead on Tristan Preist’s two-run single in the top of the second inning, but Denham Springs’ Bill Clement hit a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 2-1.
Walker padded the lead in the top of the third when Dawson Goings reached on an error, Gatlin Steele singled and Seth Terrell walked to load the bases. Braylen Ainsworth reached on a throwing error, which allowed two runs to score for a 4-1 lead.
Reese Smith’s run-scoring single cut the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the third.
Goings and Steele got consecutive singles to lead off the fifth inning and scored when Ladarian Coler reached on a two-out throwing error, making the score 6-2.
“We’ve got to be a thousand times better defensively than we were tonight to beat anybody next year,” Carroll said. “We know that, and they know that. We’ll take a few thousand ground balls next year and some throws and we’ll be ready to go.”
Denham Springs cut the lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning on Cameron Swarts’ run-scoring single and a base-loaded walk to Landry, but the Yellow Jackets left the bases loaded as Cooper Carlton got a pop-up to first base and a strikeout to end the inning.
After Walker was retired in order in the top of the sixth, Denham Springs loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning before Garrett Patrick got a pair of strikeouts to get out of the inning.
Walker starter Landon Kish walked to lead off the top of the seventh but was caught stealing, enabling Denham Springs to get out of the inning with a strikeout and a groundout to second, setting up the comeback.
Kish, Cody Sanchez, Carlton and Patrick pitched for Walker. Carson Pittman, Norgress and Dudley threw for Denham Springs.
“We’re still trying to learn,” Dumiller said. “We were off for three-and-a-half months, so it’s not like some of them were getting in a groove. Some of these guys weren’t varsity. They were more JV, so they may have only gotten five or six games in because we were backloaded on our schedule with JV. Some of these guys are going to be juniors. Now we’ve got some that were freshmen that will be sophomores are whatever else, but it’s still being mentally prepared, and that’s where we’ve got to get over that hump and start listening more at practice and so forth.”
