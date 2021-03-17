Larson Fabre struck out nine in six innings for the win, and Reese Smith picked up the save as Denham Springs High rallied for an 8-6 win over Catholic High on Tuesday at North Park.
Catholic got four runs in the first, but the Yellow Jackets got four in the bottom of the inning and five in the second to pull ahead 8-5. Catholic scored the game's final run in the fourth.
Smith went 2-for-3, while Lane Dudley was 1-for-3 with three RBIs to lead DSHS at the plate.
DENHAM SPRINGS 4, SHAW 2
Dudley went 2-for-3 with a two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning to win it for the Yellow Jackets.
Christian Callendar got the win for DSHS, while Smith got four strikeouts in two innings of relief for the save.
Reese Mooney went 2-for-3 as DSHS collected eight hits.
DENHAM SPRINGS 3, DESTREHAN 0
Cameron Andrews hurled a complete game, two-hitter, striking out six, and the Yellow Jackets backed him with 10 hits.
Brayden Hand went 3-for-4, Mooney was 2-for-4 and Jude Clarke went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
