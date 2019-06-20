DENHAM SPRINGS – Things didn’t start off great for Denham Springs or Walker in Thursday’s Metro League baseball game at North Park.
It was all about settling in after that, and the Yellow Jackets did the better job, getting solid relief pitching from Reese Smith and some timely hitting to spark a 12-4 victory.
“We’ve had a pretty interesting week,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said after his team coughed up a 3-0 lead. “We played a really, really good game (a 7-0 win over Zachary) a really, really bad game and won (14-11 over Episcopal), and we were somewhere in between today. We had that one crazy inning. Other than that, the kids did a really good job.”
“I think it kind of set the tone on both sides,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said after his team rallied to take a lead in the top of the second inning only to have Denham Springs recapture it for good in the bottom of the inning. “Reese settled in, and I thought Caleb (Marks) did a good job, and then they kind of pieced some stuff together.”
Denham got rolling early, putting together four hits in the bottom of the first inning as singles by Dalton Diez and Reese Mooney, sandwiched around a double by Bill Clement, made the score 3-0.
Walker rallied to take the lead with two out in the top of the second as Cameron Crow walked, Gabe Inman reached on an error, and Cody King walked to load the bases.
Grant Edwards reached on another error to score a run, and Eli Melton reached on an error when the Yellow Jackets were unable to cover the bag on a shot to first base, scoring another run.
Walker went ahead 4-3 on Paul Howard’s two-run double to right-center field, when Carroll lifted starter Carter Holstein for Smith, who struck out Trevor Matherne swinging to end the inning.
“I got out there and before Coach Carroll came up there, and I patted my hand against my chest … and I told him I wanted the ball just to get us out of the inning and let our team back off a little bit and relax and come up to the plate and be able to have good swings and not worry about the runs on the board and stuff,” Smith said after giving up two hits, one walk and striking out five in 4.1 innings of relief, while combining with Holstein and Trey Steed on a three-hitter. “This was my first game back with them. I just got back from Dallas. I’d been in Dallas for about three weeks playing with my summer team. I haven’t been home, so I told them I’d come out here and play a little bit, get some at-bats and stuff. I just wanted the ball to help them out and get them out of the inning.”
DSHS battled back in the bottom of the second as J.T. Gould and Job Norgress drew consecutive walks with one out and scored on Gabe Spedale’s triple to right field.
“I thought Spedale had a great game for us,” Carroll said. “He came in and hits a triple and scored some runs, throws a guy out at the plate. It was just overall a really good game for us.”
Another run scored on a wild pitch for a 6-4 lead, and Diez and Hall drew consecutive walks before Sandifer lifted starter Gavin Adams for Marks, who got Clement to ground into a fielder’s choice at shortstop to end the inning.
Both pitchers found a groove from there, with Smith retiring the side in order in the third and fourth innings and Marks striking out the side in the third while stranding a runner at third.
“Once we got through the first couple of innings, we were OK, and it was a pretty decent high school game at that point,” Sandifer said.
Denham padded the lead in the fourth when Smith singled with two outs and Diez doubled to left field for a 7-4 advantage.
“We swung the bats pretty well again today, so I’ll take that,” Carroll said after his team collected 11 hits. “We’ve hit it really well this week. All three games this week, we’ve had really, really good offensive games, and hopefully that will carry over through the rest of the summer and they can realize next spring they can be a pretty darn good offensive ballclub.”
Smith worked out of a jam in the top of the fifth when Edwards walked, Melton was hit by a pitch and Howard singled to load the bases.
Smith came away unscathed, striking out Matherne before Spencer Murray grounded to third, allowing Diez to throw home on a fielder’s choice to get the runner at the plate. Smith struck out Seth Richardson looking to end the inning.
“I was going in with two arm slots, but I noticed they were getting behind on coming over the top with the four-seam fastball, so I just started throwing as hard as I could down the middle and see if they could catch up to it,” Smith said. “The worse thing they can do is put it in play, and my guys behind me can make outs.”
Sandifer said that was the game’s turning point.
“When we didn’t score, you could kind of feel the air come out a little bit,” he said. “We felt like that was our chance and when didn’t score – because if we get a hit there, odds are we’ve got momentum, you’re a little more upbeat, maybe get another hit, and all of a sudden, now you’re back in the lead – a different ball game.”
Consecutive one-out doubles by Clement and Mooney pushed the lead to 8-4 in the fifth inning, and Walker missed a chance to score in the top of the sixth when Crow reached on a one-out error but was thrown out at the plate on King’s single to end the inning.
“We were just trying to push one across, and maybe something happens at the plate and you end up with the hitter back at second base and we may get a second hit there, and all of a sudden, you’re back a little closer to where at least going into the seventh, now you’re within shouting (distance),” Sandifer said.
Denham capped the scoring with a four-run sixth on a run-scoring single by Diez, a wild pitch and a two-run double by Clement.
Walker had two runners on in the top of the seventh, but Steed got Murray to fly out to center to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.