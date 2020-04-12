It’s safe to say the spring sports season has not panned out the way anyone hoped for because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it’s especially different for Denham Springs High baseball players Hayden Sills and Cade Cole.
Both players missed last season with injuries and were making comebacks when schools were shut down statewide in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s crazy,” Sills said before the spring sports season was cancelled by the Louisiana High School Athletic Associaton’s Executive Committee on Thursday. “I never would have thought in a million years all of this would have happened. It’s frustrating, honestly.”
The injuries
Sills, a pitcher, said it’s tough to forget when his injury happened last season. He was working on a no-hitter through five innings in what eventually turned into a 6-0 win over Acadiana.
“It was cold,” Sills said. “It was one of those games it was just not fun to play. Warming up, I felt fine.”
“I go out, give up my first hit, go out in the sixth inning and throw my first warmup pitch, and I felt something in my (scapula) get real tight,” Sills said. “I didn’t think anything about it.”
The area continued to tighten up after the game, and things got worse the next day.
“I went to go do my day-after routine for pitching, and I felt it just rip right there,” Sills said. “Went to the doctor, MRI, torn posterior labrum.”
Sills said the MRI showed evidence of an earlier tear on the other side of the posterior labrum, which he said could have been three-to-four years old.
“That one I just pitched through,” he said. “I had no idea.”
Like Sills, Cole didn’t have problem remembering the details of his injury, which occurred while he was playing football for the Yellow Jackets as a junior in the ninth game of the season.
“Two or three plays before halftime, I pushed a guy out of bounds, slipped on a piece of concrete, and (my) knee went to Jell-O,” Cole said.
The injury turned out to be a torn ACL, which meant the end of his football season and wiped out his baseball season completely.
The rehab process
Before either of them could get back on the diamond, Sills and Cole had to go through their own rehab processes. For Cole, that meant three months of physical therapy at Peak Performance.
“I hated it,” he said. “The first couple weeks you go, you just stretch the whole time. You don’t even know why you’re really there, and then all of a sudden they start making you sweat and stuff, and then you’re in a full workout at three months. It’s really unbelievable how they can do that.”
He worked on his flexibility also doing squats, leg presses, and cutting drills.
“You kind of have to re-learn how to use your knee,” Cole said.
Cole, a catcher, said a lot of the process is designed to help players recover mentally as well as physically from their injuries.
“It’s your mind,” Cole said. “Your mind’s a little messed up from the injury, so the whole point of physical therapy pretty much was to be able to trust yourself again and trust yourself and trust your knee and be able to do the same movements that you were doing before.”
Sills said the mental part of dealing with his injury may have been the toughest part of the recovery process.
“It’s definitely tedious because you know as an athlete what you’re capable of, and you want to get back to that stage as quick as possible, but it’s just (this) slow, drawn out process of going through the little things of stretching and all of the little PT things,” Sills said. “Honestly, it’s more of a mental thing than physically, 100 percent, because that’s a lot on your mind just to sit there and go through all that stuff and not be able to play and just sit there for a year and go through throwing programs where you can only toss 15-20 feet and you’re used to going out on the mound and throwing a full game. It’s a lot of mental things that come in with that, and it’s pretty rough.”
Four days after surgery, Sills said the sling was removed from his arm, and he started doing basic stretching to prevent scar tissue from forming.
“About the first month, you’re doing intensive stretching and a little bit of upward above the shoulder movements and little stretching things,” Sills said. “It’s not until about two months, three months that you start getting into a little bit of weights and things like that.”
Once he started lifting weights, Sills said it was like turning a corner in the rehab process.
“It was a big confidence-booster just going through that stuff and seeing the progression … in my strength and my mobility and just having that confidence like ‘man, it’s getting closer and closer to me coming back,’” Sills said. “That’s the thing that I think gave me the confidence to really push myself even harder and harder each time I went to get where I am now.”
Coming back
Sills started throwing roughly six months after surgery, starting at 15 feet. It took a month-and- a-half to throw from 120 feet, and then he started throwing flat grounds.
“You’re sitting there and you’re tossing a baseball and you just want to rear back and let one go, but then you’ve got to think it’s a slow process and you’ve got to trust the process that whenever I get done with this, I’ll be back 100 percent and better than I was before,” Sills said.
Sills got to face live hitters in late December-early January as part of a recovery process that took 10 months.
“Even in practice, I was very nervous,” Sills said. “I felt like I had never done it before because it was a year since I had pitched against a hitter. I was a little antsy, but after a little while, it kind settled in and realized that I could do this again and the confidence started coming back up and it was fine from there.”
While he missed Denham Springs’ high school season, Cole made it back in six months -- in time to play on the school’s summer ball team, which he said helped him get used to working behind the plate again.
“It was pretty rough the first couple of games I had,” Cole said. “I had to wear a big knee brace under my gear. It kind of hurt when I’d fall down on my knees, but moving around, it wasn’t too bad. I would feel it a little bit if I went too much, but it really wasn’t as bad as you’d think. It’s not too much lateral movement, which is what the ACL’s there for.”
“It was definitely good for me,” Cole said of playing summer ball. “I’m not going to lie, I had a rough couple few games when I came back not having an at-bat for a while and then going against some pretty good summer ball dudes. That was a little rough, but I gradually worked back into it, and I’m glad I did.”
“I was confident in myself,” Cole continued. “I felt good. My knee felt fine, and I felt like we were ready to roll.”
Rising to the challenge
In his first game back, Sills closed the Yellow Jackets’ season-opener against Hahnville at Southeastern Louisiana. He said he came on with no outs, runners on first and second and DSHS leading 2-1. He got a strikeout, a grounder and a strikeout to get out of the inning. DSHS won the game 4-3.
“It was huge,” Sills said. “I realized that if coach had the confidence in me to put me out there in that situation, then there’s no reason I why I should ever doubt myself and my abilities, so I went out there and just did what I do best, and that’s pitching.”
At the time the season was suspended, Sills was 3-0 with a save, having given up one earned run in 21 innings.
“It’s just all in your work ethic,” Sills said. “You come back and you work your butt off, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t come back 100 percent.”
The concern for Sills, like other baseball and softball players whose seasons are now finished, is that he was just starting to find a groove.
“I think my first bullpen out of surgery, I was throwing 77-78, and now I’m back up to mid-80s,” Sills said. “I still felt like each time I threw, I was getting stronger and could throw harder for longer. For this to happen now and really early in the season … it’s just devastating.”
DSHS coach Mark Carroll put Cole and Sills’ situation into perspective.
“You just feel a world of hurt for those guys, but at the same time, they’re both good kids and pretty tough kids between the ears,” Carroll said. “I don’t think they’re going to sit around feeling sorry for themselves ...”
