DUTCHTOWN – Denham Springs had nearly worked its way back from an eight-run deficit, getting the tying run to the plate when Garrett Sylvest stepped to the plate for the first time in the top of the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game at Dutchtown.
The Yellow Jackets had tallied a pair of runs in the inning and had Noah Juan at third base with two outs when Sylvest, a late-game replacement at first base, worked the count full before taking a called third strike for the final out in a 8-7 setback to the Griffins.
“They did a great job of fighting and clawing back and never giving up,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said. “But it should have never in that position where you had to do that. We’ve got to be better tuned in mentally for plays before it happens and make sure we defend it the way we’ve practiced it. We can’t blow games like this just because we’re a couple of light years away between the ears.”
Denham Springs (6-5) had two runners tagged out in scoring position in each of the first two innings and Dutchtown batted around with a seven-run second inning to establish an 8-0 lead.
“That were a lot of unforced errors we made in this game,” Carroll said. “Actually, a lot of it was stuff we worked on at practice Monday and that’s the bad thing to me.”
Losing pitcher Dalton Diez, who allowed eight runs nine hits, stabilized things on the mound in his final inning for Denham Springs, getting a pickoff and pop up for a scoreless third inning.
Hayden Sills and Carter Holstein were terrific in relief with three scoreless innings in which they didn’t allow a hit.
Dutchtown managed just three base runners during that stretch, one of which was erased on a perfectly executed double play where catcher Cade Cole hustled to third and took a throw across the diamond from Brennan Hall for the final out of the fifth.
“Hayden did a tremendous job,” Carroll said. “He’s really coming back strong from his (labrum) surgery last year and is going to have a great season for us. Carter did a good job with his inning. Those guys are going to see the majority of the mound work throughout the course of the season and a few more guys also.”
Denham Springs scored three times in the third and twice more in the fifth, closing within 8-5.
The Yellow Jackets, who were outhit 9-5, capped their three-run third on Dietz’s RBI double to left-center field and added two more runs in the fifth when Cole scored from third on an errant pick-off attempt and Gabe Spedale (2-for-4, 2 runs) scampered home from third on a wild pitch.
Tanner Zeppuhar walked to lead off the seventh and took third on Spedale’s one-out single to right field.
Juan followed with his first hit – an RBI-double down the third base line - and Spedale eventually scored on a wild pitch during the at bat of Diez, who struck out swinging for the second out followed by Sylvest’s strikeout.
Cole, who walked and stole a base, was picked off second base for the second out of the first inning and DSHS compounded its problems in the second with runners at first and second and one out.
Courtesy running Job Norgress was on third and Hall at first when designated hitter Bill Clement bounced to third baseman Tanner Vadnais, who tagged Norgress off third base and doubled up Clement running to first base.
The Griffins, who took a 1-0 lead in the first, had six of their nine hits during a second-inning explosion that included a delayed steal of home, three walks and a balk from Dietz.
“One of our mantras this season is improving from the last time we played,” Carroll said. “In most innings, except the second, we kind of improved here and there. We can’t make the unforced errors like we did. We’ve got to do a better job of that, and we’ll be working on a lot of that stuff in practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.