The Denham Springs High baseball team won a pair of games over the weekend, with Christian Callender throwing a two-hitter in a 12-2 win over Daphne (Alabama).
The Yellow Jackets put together a five-run sixth to rally for an 8-6 win over West Marion (Mississippi).
Etowah (Ala.) defeated DSHS 4-3, and Pass Christian (Miss.) got a 4-3 win over the Yellow Jackets.
DENHAM SPRINGS 12, DAPHNE (ALA.) 2
Denham Springs snapped a 1-1 tie on Reese Mooney’s grand slam in the third inning.
Daphne picked up a run in the fourth before DSHS put the game away with seven in the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets had 11 hits as Mooney went 2-for-2 with two runs and five RBIs, Eli Digirolamo was 2-for-3 with two runs and Jaxon Adams was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
Callendar gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out five in four innings to get the win.
DENHAM SPRINGS 8, WEST MARION 6
The Yellow Jackets trailed 4-3 before a five-run sixth that featured three hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Jed Cambre went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Mooney was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Adams went 2-for-3 with an RBI as DSHS collected nine hits.
Jacob Middlebrook gave up 11 hits, six runs, no walks and struck out one in six innings, while Matthew Lewis struck out two in a clean inning of relief.
ETOWAH (ALA.) 5, DENHAM SPRINGS 4
Michael Staley pitched a three-hitter while giving up three walks with a strikeout in a complete-game loss.
Etowah got a three-run home run in the third to take a 4-1 lead and a solo home run in the sixth for a 5-3 edge.
Ryder Wygant went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead DSHS, which had six hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.