Destrehan scored all of its runs over two innings in a 7-4 win over Live Oak at LOHS on Wednesday.
The Eagles led 1-0 when Blaise Preister led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run and added two runs in the third after consecutive triples from Grant Landry and Kade Dupont and a single by Luke Cowart.
Destrehan got a two-run double and a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to tie the game at 3-3 and used a walk, two hit batters and two singles to highlight a four-run fifth inning to pull ahead 7-3.
Landry singled to lead off the fifth, moved to third on a error and scored on Dupont's grounder for the final margin. Cowart doubled and Brant Smith walked, but Destrehan got a infield fly and a grounder to end the inning.
Live Oak got a double play to get out of the sixth inning, and Preister and Landry had two-out singles in the bottom of the inning before Dupont flied out.
Cowart led off the seventh with a single, but Destrehan got three straight outs to end the game.
Cowart was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Landry went 3-for-4 with two runs, Preister was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Dupont had two RBIs to lead Live Oak.
Dawson Curtin gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out one in four innings for the Eagles, while Michael Summers gave up three hits and struck out two in three innings of relief.
