The names and faces change a bit each year, but like clockwork, the Doyle baseball team is back in the state tournament.
Tigers coach Tim Beatty said the key word for the program is ‘determination’ when it comes to getting back to Sulphur.
It’s the third straight year Doyle has advanced to the state tournament and fourth since 2019, with the 2020 season wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers have finished as the state runner-up in each of those tournament appearances.
“We did have a good bit who played last year, and the feeling, they wanted to make sure they could get back there again this year,” Beatty said.
“I think (it’s) the determination of the boys wanting to get back and them not wanting their season to end,” Beatty continued. “(It’s) the determination of trying to win one (state title). Coming in second the last three times is kind of bitter. They want to see what it feels like to win.”
No. 3 Doyle meets No. 2 South Beauregard in the Division III non-select semifinals Wednesday at 2 p.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
One of the key components for the Tigers’ return trip to the state tournament has been its pitching, with senior Peyton Woods and junior Caiden Barcia handling the starting duties for the Tigers in the postseason.
Woods picked up the win in the Tigers’ 9-8 victory over Rosepine to open last week’s quarterfinal series, giving up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and striking out 10 in six innings.
In the second game, a 7-6 Doyle victory in eight innings, Barcia gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and striking out seven in six innings.
“They’ve pitched a lot, obviously, this season – maybe a little fatigue – but you’ve got to give a little credit to Rosepine,” Beatty said. “Man, they were a great-hitting bunch. None of them are real easy outs, and the mental aspect of throwing against a really good team can wear on you, and it causes you sometimes not to be as sharp as you have been or can be, and the mental side of the game is real. I think that had a lot to do with it. They’re relaxed. They know they didn’t have their best stuff, and we know we didn’t play as well as we should have … so definitely, it’s something that we’ve got to improve on over the next two games.”
The common denominator in the quarterfinal series was freshman Parker Taylor, who was credited with saves in both games, giving up two hits, a run and a walk in an inning of relief in the first game as Rosepine rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh. In the second game, Taylor gave up a hit, a run, no walks and struck out one in two innings of relief.
“I’m just super proud of the freshman and the maturity that he showed coming in in two big, huge situations that you wouldn’t think that a freshman’s ready for, but he handled it well very well just coming in and throwing strikes, especially in game two,” Beatty said.
“Growing up, he’s played really competitive baseball … so I know he’s been in that situation with summer teams and teams that he’s played on,” Beatty continued. “Two, he’s a high-percentage strike-thrower, and he’s also a guy that commands four pitches. When you’re facing good-hitting teams, you can’t just have one or two pitches. You need three to four, and if you’ve got those three to four, you’re going to be pretty good.”
The Tigers had other key contributors in the quarterfinal series, including Brody Stewart, who started the first game at first base with Kahner Reeves nursing an injury. He responded by going 2-for-3 with an RBI then went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the designated hitter when Reeves returned to the lineup for the second game.
“Kahner was hurt, and we gave Brody that opportunity, and he really took advantage of it and really made us put him back in the lineup for game two …,” Beatty said.
Beatty also mentioned the roles Doyle leadoff man Cody Lovett (3-for-7, two runs), Dru Beatty (four RBIs, two runs) and Barcia (7-for-9, 4 RBIs, run) played in the series.
“Cody Lovett, man, he’s always getting on base somehow,” Beatty said. “Caiden Barcia was on fire in those two games. (Dru Beatty), although he didn’t get a hit, he drove in four runs. Some guys kind of toward the middle of the lineup, some guys you don’t read about every day really stepped up their game and made it happen. That’s when things are going right for you when you’ve got other guys that are normally not into doing it are stepping up.”
Dru Beatty had a sacrifice fly to drive in a run and laid down a squeeze bunt to score Woods for the game-winning run in the second game of the series.
Tim Beatty said another piece of the puzzle for the Tigers has been the emergence of Easton Benesta at catcher.
“He asked me at the end of last year, ‘How can I get on the field?’ I said, ‘Dude, you’ve got to catch. That’s the quickest way you’re going to get on the field is catching,’” Beatty said. “He really bought into it. I think he takes a lesson once a week, and really has done a whole lot better job than I ever expected.”
“Catching Barcia and Woods is no easy task for anybody,” Tim Beatty continued. “No matter if you’re seasoned or not, it’s tough to catch those two guys, and he’s really done a fine job back there behind the plate. For us to win two more games, he’s going to have to be special.”
South Beauregard swept its quarterfinal series with Loreauville 2-0, getting wins of 8-2 and 2-1.
Tim Beatty is expecting to see Jace Duhon on the mound in the semifinal game, with Beatty noting the Tigers got a win over him during the DeQuincy Tournament last season.
“I think that gives us a little bit of an advantage, but he is a year older and a year better, and he’s a good competitor, so I think the quicker we can figure him out, the better we’re going to be,” Beatty said.
“I think we’re seasoned,” Tim Beatty said, noting Dru Beatty will playing in his third semifinal game, while Woods is making his third straight trip to the semifinals. “They know what to expect, and they’re doing a great job in the dugout and at practice and kind of keeping everybody’s focus up a lot.”
