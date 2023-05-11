Doyle-Rosepine Game 2 Caiden Barcia

Doyle's Caiden Barcia delivers a pitch during last Thursday's game against Rosepine.

 David Gray | The News

To say the Doyle baseball program is back in familiar territory is an understatement.

The No. 3 Tigers will be playing in their fourth straight championship game, facing No. 5 Berwick for the Division III non-select title at 5 p.m. Friday on Field 41 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

