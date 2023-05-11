To say the Doyle baseball program is back in familiar territory is an understatement.
The No. 3 Tigers will be playing in their fourth straight championship game, facing No. 5 Berwick for the Division III non-select title at 5 p.m. Friday on Field 41 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“It’s what we prepare for, it’s what we play for,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said, with the Tigers finishing as the Class 2A runners-up in 2019, 2021 and 2022 after the 2020 season was halted because of COVID-19. “It’s something that means a lot to us as our program. It’s something special that we work really hard to get to and make it happen. We’re very fortunate to have a good group of guys. They bought into it.”
“Win or lose, we ended it on the last day, and that’s kind of been our goal the last five or six years,” Beatty continued.
This year’s trip to Sulphur is a bit different for the Tigers, who traveled back to Livingston after Wednesday’s 3-1 semifinal win over South Beauregard in part because of testing taking place at school this week. Beatty is hoping coming back home for a day helps his team heading into the championship game.
“We’re trying something different this year,” Beatty said. “(Thursday) would have been a long day over there getting the guys out of their rooms and finding them something to do, keep them occupied. I believe the kids need to be in a routine, and I thought just coming back (Wednesday night) … getting them back in their homes and coming back to practice at our own place … I just thought ‘Let’s try it.’ We’ve never done it.”
“It (staying in Sulphur between games) hasn’t worked the last three times, so let’s try it this way,” Beatty said with a laugh.
Beatty is also hoping the Tigers’ previous experiences playing in championship games in Sulphur works to the team’s advantage. He said that experience showed up Wednesday when the teams sat through a 30-minute weather delay before the start of the semifinal game.
“We’ve got a few of them, this is their third time in the finals, and a bunch of them, it’s their second time,” Beatty said. “I just think guys in the past have showed them how it’s going to be (in Sulphur), and they’re experienced and they’re mature. That could have gone wrong (Wednesday) in that 30-40-minute weather delay we had. They could have gotten goofy and silly, but we stayed in the dugout, and we were talking just trying to keep them focused. I’m really proud of our seniors. They really do a good job of not letting our underclassmen get too out of line.”
Beatty said Caiden Barcia will get the start for the Tigers in the championship game after giving up three hits, five walks and striking out seven in six innings in the Tigers 7-6 win over Rosepine in eight innings to clinch last week’s quarterfinal series.
Barcia started last year’s championship game, which Rosepine won 11-0 in five innings as Ethan Frey, who’s now at LSU, threw a one-hitter and drove in four runs.
“He threw last year, and he learned a lot,” Beatty said of Barcia. “He didn’t pitch well, but the team we were going up against was pretty good too. He’s going to use his past experience, and I think he’s going to do a lot better for us (Friday).”
“We’re going to sit him down (Thursday) and tell him he doesn’t have to do it all,” Beatty said of Barcia. “It’s going to take all nine, 10, the whole team – to win this thing (Friday). I don’t want him to feel like he has to go out there and just be perfect, because he doesn’t have to be perfect. He’s got to throw strikes. That’s the biggest thing.”
Berwick is coming off a 4-1 win over No. 1 Kinder in the semifinals in which it snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth while collecting six hits in the game.
“They’re real similar to us,” Beatty said. “They’ve got some really, really good arms. I’m hearing they’re really, really deep with arms on the mound. They don’t swing it quite as good as you would think, I guess, but they do have potential to swing it from what I’m hearing. I think it’s going to be a low-scoring game. I think it’s going to be a well-pitched game, and I think it’s going to be a nerve-wracking game. Whoever can get over the jitters quickest and who can settle in and play their game I think is going to do pretty good.”
Beatty said the keys for the Tigers will be limiting walks and not giving up a big inning.
“If we can … keep it close -- up or down – and give us a chance there at the end, I think that’s going to be key,” he said.
