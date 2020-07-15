DENHAM SPRINGS – The Doyle baseball team finished the abbreviated high school baseball season with an 8-0 record, and in Wednesday’s Metro League baseball game against Denham Springs, the Doyle-based Louisiana Nationals Purple team showed some flashes of what might have been last season and what has Doyle coach Tim Beatty excited for the team’s future.
Doyle got timely hitting and took advantage of Denham Springs errors while on the bases, sparking an 11-2 win at North Park.
“These guys are a mature group,” Beatty said after his team put together a six-run third inning. “They’ve been playing a lot, and they look for that extra bag or extra base and they take advantage of their (opponent’s) mistakes a lot of times. They’re quick. It’s nothing that we do as a coaching staff. It’s instinct. They take over sometimes. They’ve got great instinct.”
“We’ve had this group now, most of them since they were in eighth grade, so they know what we expect for them, and they know how we do it,” Beatty said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to next spring.”
Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll tipped his hat to Doyle, which also defeated the Yellow Jackets 9-0 Monday.
“That’s what good teams do,” Carroll said. “They take advantage of mistakes by the other team, and we made a large number of them tonight – not as many freebies as we gave them the other night, but still. I’m impressed with their pitching. I think their pitching’s been real good this week, Doyle’s has. Their guys come up and swing, especially those first four or five guys in the order, have done a real good job swinging the bat, and we haven’t played real well, and that’s my fault. We’ll get that fixed, I promise you.”
Doyle trailed 2-0 before putting together its big inning after Landon Wolfe led off with a walk, Cade Lyons got a one-out single, and Tyson Stewart and Peyton Woods got consecutive singles to knot the score at 2-2.
After Braden McLin walked to load the bases, Andrew Yuratich singled to left field to score two runs, and Doyle added another on a throwing error on the same play to go up 5-2. Bo Ellzey’s sharp drive to first base drove in another run for a 6-2 lead.
Doyle padded the lead in the fourth after Logan Turner was hit by a pitch with one out and scored on Braden Keen’s two-out single for a 7-2 lead.
Wyatt Morgan’s two-out single drove in a run in the fifth after Cade Watts was hit by a pitch to lead off and Braden McLin walked with one out.
Morgan moved to second on the throw, and Doyle added two runs on a wild pitch and a throwing error for a 10-2 advantage.
Doyle capped the scoring in the top of the sixth when Caiden Barcia got a one-out single, Hunter Bankston walked and Wolfe singled to drive in a run.
Denham Springs grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on Gage Whitehead’s two-run double, which was set up after Cameron Andrews reached on a dropped third strike in which no throw was made to first base. Jaxson Burch followed with a single up the middle.
From there, the going was tough for Denham Springs, which stranded six runners the rest of the way, including leaving at least a runner at third in the third, fifth and sixth innings. The Yellow Jackets also made the third out of the fourth inning at third with two runners on when Yuratich made an unassisted play to get out of the inning.
Denham stranded one in the bottom of the seventh as Hartland Litolff got a strikeout to end the game.
“Timely hitting, that’s one of the big keys on winning,” Carroll said. “You’ve got to have some dominant starting pitching, good, sound dense, make the routine plays, and timely hitting, and we had very little to none on the timely hitting part tonight.”
“We’ve got some lock, load and lift launch angle summer swings going on right now that are not real conducive to winning a lot of ball games at this level,” Carroll continued. “I understand Major Leagues will take strikeouts for home runs, but that’s not happening in this park with high school kids. We’ve got to do a lot of live BP, so we have a lot of work to do.”
Logan Turner gave up three hits and struck out four in four innings as the Doyle starter, while Abedn Kennedy, Hunter Bankston and Litolff each threw an inning in relief.
“Any time you throw strikes, you’re going to be in 85 percent of the games,” Beatty said. “I was proud of them, everybody. We try to get our guys work, and they came in and they threw well for us, so it’s nice.”
“Any time you can put pressure on them and our pitchers compete and score a few runs, I think we did a good job,” Beatty continued.
Job Norgress started for Denham Springs, giving up six hits in three innings, while Clayton Williamson and Cowan Alfonso each went two innings in relief.
“We did a better job tonight on the mound than we did the other night (against Doyle),” Carroll said. “A couple of key situations early, we got behind in some counts to some of their guys that swing it pretty good. We didn’t make a play or two behind them, and a couple little (mistakes) defensively that there’s no way, shape, or form they should be happening. These kids have played enough baseball to know some of the things we did and have done this week, that’s our normal baseball here within this program.”
