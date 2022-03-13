The Doyle baseball team dropped a pair of games in the Red River Classic on Saturday, with Tioga picking up a 13-3 win and Alexandria Senior High a 12-2 victory.
TIOGA 13, DOYLE 3
Tioga led 12-1 after three innings thanks to a five-run second and six-run third.
Doyle got two in the fourth after Luke LeBourgeois led off with a double, and courtesy runner Cody Lovett moved to second on Jace Ware’s grounder to second and score on Dathan Cummings’ single to right. Cummings scored on Dru Beatty’s single, cutting the lead to 12-3.
Jackson McCreary went 2-for-2 with a run and LeBourgeois was 2-for-2 to lead Doyle, which had eight hits.
Caiden Barcia, Joshua Parker and Easton Benesta combined to give up 13 runs, nine hits and seven walks while striking out three in four innings.
ALEXANDRIA 12, DOYLE 2
Alexandria’s Jermaine Minor hurled a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts while giving up three walks over six innings.
ASH led 9-0 before Doyle got two runs in the sixth, and Alexandria scored three in the bottom of the inning to end the game early.
Braden McLin was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Doyle’s only hit, while Ware and Abedn Kennedy scored runs for the Tigers.
McCreary gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and struck out two in 3.1 innings, while Cummings gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and struck out one in an inning. Joshua Parker gave up four hits, three runs and walked one in two-thirds of an inning.
