LIVINGSTON – Heading into the second game of his team’s Division III quarterfinal playoff series with Rosepine, Doyle coach baseball coach Tim Beatty promised any one who bought a ticket for the game would get their money’s worth.
They did -- and got a little extra baseball to boot.
Peyton Woods scored the game-winning run on Dru Beatty’s squeeze bunt with one out in the top of the eighth inning, and freshman Parker Taylor retired the Eagles in order in the bottom to seal a 7-6 win for the Tigers, who swept the series and are headed back to the state tournament.
“First of all, I’m just excited for our boys,” Tim Beatty said. “Man, they really worked hard. We didn’t play perfect today by any means. We had some walks. We had some hit batters. We had some errors. We gave them some free bases, but we didn’t fold, we didn’t get panicked, and I’m just proud of the way they came out and competed right there at the end.”
Doyle will face the winner of the South Beauregard-Loreauville series in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
The finish came after Rosepine rallied to tie the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh with Doyle playing as the road team in the second game of the series.
With one out in the top of the eighth, Woods and Caiden Barcia got consecutive singles to right field, putting runners at the corners.
From there, Dru Beatty laid down a bunt, and Woods broke from third to score the game-winning run before Rosepine’s Grant Ducote got a grounder to second to in the inning.
“I can’t say I’m the best bunter, but the job was you don’t ever say no to (Doyle assistant coach Darrell) Frasier, so it was either do that (bunt), or get fussed at, so I’d rather get the bunt down,” Dru Beatty said with a smile.
From there, Taylor, who got the save in Doyle’s 9-8 win over Rosepine in the first game of the series Wednesday, retired the Eagles in order, striking out Jalyn Parker to end the game.
“Just throw a lot of strikes, get the outs, let my teammates play behind me,” Taylor said. “I knew if I walked (Parker), I’d have to face (Louisiana Tech signee Jake Smith). Whenever I punched him (Parker) out, it was just crazy.”
Taylor gave up a hit and a run with one strikeout in two innings of relief.
“I’m really proud of our guy going out there in the eighth and getting three outs because it was the 7-8-9 (hitters),” Tim Beatty said. “You turn their lineup over again and their front guys are really strong and really good, and you never know which way it’s going to go if they flip their lineup over, so I was proud of Parker throwing strikes there.”
Doyle led 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, but Barcia, who started the game for the Tigers, hit Aden Cline to start the inning, and Taylor came on in relief.
Ducote singled to right field, and moved to second on the throw, putting runners at second and third. Kobey Collins flied out to center field to drive in a run, and Gabriel McKee grounded out to second to score another run, tying the game at 6-6 before Payton Jeans flied out to right to end the inning.
Doyle, which loaded the bases in the first but was unable to score, took the lead in the third when Cody Lovett led off with a walk and moved to second on Dathan Cummings’ sacrifice bunt.
Barcia’s two-out double to left field put Doyle up 1-0, and Dru Beatty was hit by a pitch, Jace Ware walked, and Easton Benesta was hit by a pitch to score another run for a 2-0 lead.
“We knew that they like to start off fastball, so (just) trying to jump on it quick,” Barcia said after going 4-for-5 with two RBIs.
Brody Stewart, who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, followed with a two-run single past second base, pushing the advantage to 4-0.
Rosepine rallied in the bottom of the third as Smith led off with a four-pitch walk, and Cline reached on an error before Ducote singled up the middle, cutting the lead to 4-1.
McKee’s sacrifice bunt with two out drove in another run, and Ducote scored on a passed ball, making the score 4-3.
“No lead’s safe against anybody at this time of the season,” Tim Beatty said. “You’ve just got to go out there and battle through the adversity. Hey, we only gave up three. We didn’t give up four, and that’s always good not to really fold. We got the momentum scoring four, and then we kind of gave it back to them, and it was kind of back-and-forth.”
Doyle padded its lead on the fourth as Cummings reached on a one-out error, Woods was hit by a pitch, and Barcia followed with a single to right field, making the score 5-3.
Dru Beatty’s sacrifice fly to deep right field pushed the lead to 6-3.
In the bottom of the fourth, James reached on a dropped third strike, Landyn Lawrence singled up the middle to put runners at the corners, and after Lawrence stole second, James scored on a delayed steal of home, cutting the lead to 6-4.
Doyle stranded two runners in both the top of the fifth and sixth innings, while the Eagles left three on in the same span.
Barcia gave up three hits, five walks and struck out seven in six innings.
“I came out, I started the game off a little rough,” he said. “I got a little bit better the second through fourth innings and then started struggling a little bit again. Our sticks, had to trust them. We’ve been hitting really good recently, so we’ve got to put a lot of faith in our teammates.”
“I don’t get happy when anybody gets on base no matter what,” Barcia continued. “I try to calm down, I do.”
It’s on to the state tournament again for the Tigers, which Tim Beatty said is something that doesn’t get old for the program.
“It better not. Heck, why do we play? I’m happy to be (going) four years in a row,” he said. “Maybe we can make some noise.”
