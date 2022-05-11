SULPHUR – The Springfield-Doyle Class 2A baseball semifinal certainly lived up to the billing.
And yeah, it’s a shame one of the team’s seasons had to end the way both teams played.
The No. 2 Bulldogs loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Jayden Teague hit a grounder to Doyle second baseman Jace Ware, who had trouble handling the ball before firing to first baseman Abedn Kennedy. Teague was called out on the tight play, ending the game as the Tigers picked up a 4-2 win Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“I’m just proud of our team and just the way they held on,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “One through nine, we competed. We got a couple big hits by (Braden) McLin. (Doyle starter Peyton) Woods, what can I say about him just going out there and giving all he had.”
“I didn’t expect anything less,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said. “Doyle’s a great group. They’re a great program. For being their ‘down’ year, they’re back in the state championship game. I didn’t expect anything less from them, and Coach Beatty and Coach (Darrell) Frasier. I didn’t expect anything less from our boys. Our boys fought to the very end.”
“I told our boys to hold your head up high,” Blanchard said. “You did everything you could. You gave yourself a chance. That’s why we do everything in the summer, everything we do in the fall is to give yourself one chance, and we gave ourselves a chance. These guys bought in. These guys continued the legacy from last year. They just took it a step further. It’s a special group, just like last year’s group – both extremely special. This group’s unbelievable.”
No. 11 seed Doyle faces No. 1 Rosepine, a 14-0 winner over No. 5 Many, in a rematch of last season’s Class 2A championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at McMurry Park.
“I’m really proud of our guys and our coaching staff,” Beatty continued. “We worked really hard, and I know those guys over there (Springfield), they’re a great team and they work really hard. Somebody had to win, and somebody had to lose. It just stunk that we’re so close and we had to face to each other, but I’m happy that we won, and I’m happy that we’re moving on. I’m just excited to be playing Friday night.”
Woods struck out Ethan Anthony to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, and Will Taylor legged out an infield single back to Woods and stole second before Will Sanders reached on an error on a ball back up the middle to put runners at first and third.
Woods then struck out Springfield starter Blake Lobell swinging before the Tigers brought on Caiden Barcia in relief of Woods.
“I think he could have probably finished it, but we kind of look at charts, and we had a lefty-lefty matchup, and we had Caiden Barcia ready to go, so we went with him in that situation,” Beatty said. “Luckily, we got a ground ball and got an out and won. That’s all that matters is that we won.”
Barcia walked Lyles to load the bases, bringing up Teague. The Bulldogs put the runners in motion before he grounded to second as Ware had trouble handling the ball before throwing to Kennedy for the final out.
“It was high-pressure,” Beatty said. “It could have gone either way. I kind of had it bang-bang, and luckily we got the call. We’ve been living on the edge most of the year, and we lived on the edge right there until the end. I tell our guys ‘good things happen to good people’, and I’m just glad that it happened to us because we have been doing it right here lately the last few weeks. I’m just proud of our guys not buckling right there, because they could have caved with the bases loaded. They (Springfield) were just a hit out of it. They were one hit away from tying it.”
Said Blanchard: “It took a bang-bang play, and if they don’t call him out, we at least tie the game because we had two rolling through, but that’s life. Sometimes you get the break, sometimes you don’t. We just didn’t get the call.”
Springfield rallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but as has been the custom for the Tigers this postseason, Doyle rallied to take the lead in the fifth.
Ware led off with a single to right field and stole second, and one out later, Barcia grounded to out to shortstop, moving Ware to third. Woods was intentionally walked.
“When they walked me, they disrespected B-Mac (Braden McLin),” Woods said. “B-Mac’s one of the best hitters in the state. I had faith in him. I knew he was going to get it done, and he came through.”
Courtesy runner Jackson McCreary stole second, and McLin followed with a single to left field, driving in two runs.
“Peyton Woods is an amazing hitter, but I thought it was a little disrespectful to me, and that just made me more confident in myself, and I came through, but it’s not about that,” McLin said after getting two hits. “It took (Ware) getting on third base, and then (McCreary) stealing right there to be able to drive in the two runs. That’s only two. It’s a team effort to score the four. It’s not just me. Peyton Woods threw an amazing game, and the defense worked behind us. It’s overall an amazing game. Hopefully we can come back and do it Friday.”
McLin moved to third on a wild pitch, but Lobell struck out Kennedy looking to end the inning.
Lobell gave up five hits and struck out 10 while walking two in a complete game loss.
“Everything was a little different,” Lobell said. “I had to get used to the mound a little bit. I found the curveball late in the game, but early in the game, I was just throwing fastball, and change-up actually worked really well tonight, so it helped me.”
The Bulldogs stranded eight runners in the game, leaving two on in the bottom of the first after Sanders got a one-out double just inside the right field line and Lyles drew a two-out walk before Teague grounded into a fielder’s choice at third.
Sanders finished with two hits.
Doyle got on the board first in the top of the second as McLin legged out a grounder to shortstop for a single and scored on Kennedy’s double to left-center field for a 1-0 lead.
Kennedy moved to third on a wild pitch, and one out later Cody Lovett dropped a single behind second base to make the score 2-0.
Wyatt Morgan was hit by a pitch, and Ware laid down a sacrifice bunt before Springfield’s Tripp Sims made a diving catch in right field to end the inning.
“I told our guys, ‘Hey, if we can score first and put some pressure on them, I think we’re going to be OK,” Beatty said. “I kind of thought we may have got a few more there, but Blake’s such a good pitcher. He really did a good job controlling it – not giving in, not getting frustrated with himself. He did such a great job.”
Both teams went down in order until the Bulldogs scratched for a run in the top of the third as Anthony led off with a single to left field. With one out, Sanders grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop, getting Anthony out at third.
Lobell followed with a single to shallow centerfield to cut the lead to 2-1.
Lyles walked, but Teague struck out swinging to end the inning.
“Baseball’s baseball,” Blanchard said. “Against a good team, you’ve got to get those timely hits. We didn’t get enough of them, and they did. That’s the difference. Braden McLin had a huge, two-out, two-run single, and we just couldn’t quite push them through when we needed to, but we gave ourselves a chance. That’s all I can say. I’m proud that we gave ourselves a chance.”
After the Tigers stranded a runner in the top of the fourth, Springfield tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth as Owen Hodges and Kyle Ridgedell got consecutive one-out singles.
Anthony reached on a fielder’s choice on a bunt to Woods, who threw to McLin at third to get an out. McLin then threw to Kennedy at first, and the throw got away. Kennedy then threw to Doyle catcher Luke LeBourgeois, and the throw got away there as well, allowing a run to score to knot the game.
“I was proud of our bottom half again,” Beatty said. “A couple of times, our bottom half got on and made it happen for us, and so did their guys. I think their bottom half got on and kind of put pressure on us. That’s what I told you, whoever can eliminate the pressure with the bottom half getting on base and controlling it, I think was going to win. It was a great ball game.”
Woods struck out nine while giving up seven hits with two walks in 6.2 innings to get the win. Barcia walked one in a third of an inning of relief.
“The main thing was just trying to find the strike zone, throw strikes and I trusted my defense,” he said. “I knew they were going to make big plays, just like the last play they made when Barcia was pitching. Jace bowed up and made the big play to get us out of it.”
It’s on to the championship game for the Tigers.
“There’s no better feeling. It’s the best feeling ever,” Woods said.
