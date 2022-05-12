There’s really no time to celebrate for the Doyle baseball team – not when there’s some unfinished business at hand.
The No. 11 Tigers clinched their third straight berth in the Class 2A championship game – minus the 2020 season canceled because of COVID-19 – with Wednesday’s 4-2 win over No. 2 Springfield in the semifinals.
“My wife said that last night was probably the most excited that she saw me after a game, especially a big game, and I don’t know why,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “I don’t know if it was because of the way it ended, or maybe I just didn’t think that it was going to be possible this year to pull this off. I don’t know why I was just over-excited, but it never gets old. If it ever gets old, it’s time to quit and go do something else. I’m just as excited this year as I’ve ever been – my first year even.”
Doyle takes on No. 1 Rosepine in a rematch of last year’s Class 2A championship game, which the Eagles won, 1-0. Game time is 6 p.m. Friday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
In 2019, Doyle lost to Kinder, 11-4 in the state title game.
“We’re looking forward to maybe getting one,” Beatty said. “Last year, I really thought we had that chance. I would love to get one this year because we’re moving up to 3A, and I’m not making excuses, but I think it’s going to be a little tougher next year. We’ve got a great group of kids. Just all the hard work that they put in day in, and day out, it makes it fun.
“I’ll be honest with you, I think you come to Doyle, you expect to go to Sulphur,” Beatty continued. “That’s just kind of, I guess, what we’re trying to do, and that’s what we preach and that’s how we practice is for this day that’s coming up tomorrow.”
Beatty said he and Rosepine coach Jeff Smith congratulated each other on making the championship game.
“We’re expecting just another tough, nail-biting close game tomorrow night,” Beatty said. “They’ve got some great athletes and baseball players over there. They’re big, strong and physical, and I think we’re up for the challenge. I think it’s just going to be a fantastic ball club.”
Rosepine had 12 hits in the win over Many with LSU signee Ethan Frey, who got the win in last season’s title game, hitting a two-run home run, while Jake Smith had a home run and four RBIs, and Aden Cline had two hits and three RBIs.
“I know their recipe is kind of like ours,” Beatty said. “They swing it real good and they pitch it real good, so it’s going to be a good matchup.”
Beatty said the Tigers are keeping things low-key heading into the championship game.
“We’re preaching to them let’s just go play, and good things are going to happen to good people, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do and just go have fun,” Beatty said. “Hey, you’re there, and I think really the pressure is going to be on Rosepine tomorrow just because they’ve got the team. They’ve got the record. They’re 33-2, and here we are, a lot of people didn’t expect us to get back after what we went through last year in losing all the seniors … but I know me and Coach Frasier have preached to them we expected to be here, we really did, from day one.”
Sophomore Caiden Barcia, who came on in relief of Peyton Woods in the semifinal game with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving up a walk to Sladen Lyles to load the bases before getting Jayden Teague to ground out to second on a close play at first to end the game, will get the start in the championship game.
“It was kind of good that he got to get that experience (in the semifinals), even if it was just for the two batters,” Beatty said. “He got in there and maybe got the nerves (out). Hopefully he won’t be too nervous. He’s such a competitor. He’s going to go out there, and he’s going to give it every ounce of his body to try to get us a win.”
“I see a late-scoring affair, and I think if Caiden Barcia’s on tomorrow, we’re going to be tough to beat,” Beatty said. “Their hitters are going to have their hands full with him if he’s throwing strikes and doing what I know he can do. I think if we can just say patient … If we can just keep it close until the fifth, I think good things are going to happen. I think we’re going to get some guys on base and get a couple of timely hits, and hopefully we’re able to pull it off.”
