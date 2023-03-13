The Doyle baseball team went 2-1 in the Franklinton Tournament, capped by a 3-1 win over the host Demons as Payton Woods threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts in a complete-game win.
The Tigers rallied for an 11-5 win over Northlake Christian with a seven-run sixth, and Belle Chasse defeated Doyle 8-2.
All of the game’s runs were scored from the fifth inning on, with Doyle picking up single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to lead 3-0 before the Demons got a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Brody Stewart singled in the game’s first run in the fifth, and Payton Jones singled in a run in the sixth. Caiden Barcia’s sacrifice fly scored Dathan Cummings in the seventh before the Demons got their lone run.
Cody Lovett went 2-for-4 to lead Doyle, which had six hits and seven strikeouts.
DOYLE 11, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 5
The Tigers trailed 4-1 and got six hits in the top of the sixth, including a three-run triple from Woods, to put Doyle up 7-4.
Lovett and Cummings had singles in the seventh to make the score 11-5.
Josh Parker gave up five hits, four runs, no walks and struck out three in 3.1 innings, while Parker Taylor gave up two hits, a run, two walks and struck out one in 3.2 innings of relief to get the win.
Lovett was 3-for-5 with two runs, Woods went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs, and Ware was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead Doyle, which had 12 hits.
Woods had a solo home run in the first inning, putting the Tigers up 1-0.
Belle Chasse’s Kyle Reeves and Jacob Black combined on a three-hitter while striking out 12. Reeves punched out 11 while giving up two hits in 5.1 innings as the starter.
Doyle got a run in the first on Barcia’s double, but Belle Chasse scored two in the bottom of the inning, one in the second, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Dennis Butler scored on a wild pitch in the seventh for Doyle.
Lovett, Barcia and Easton Benesta got hits for Doyle.
Cummings, Austin Colclough and Maddox Newsom combined to give up 10 hits, eight runs and four walks while striking out five in six innings.
