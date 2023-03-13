Doyle Logo.png

The Doyle baseball team went 2-1 in the Franklinton Tournament, capped by a 3-1 win over the host Demons as Payton Woods threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts in a complete-game win.

The Tigers rallied for an 11-5 win over Northlake Christian with a seven-run sixth, and Belle Chasse defeated Doyle 8-2.

