LIVINGSTON – Some things don’t change.
The Doyle baseball team is headed back to the state tournament for the third straight year and the Tigers did it using a formula that’s worked for them during the postseason.
Caiden Barcia and Jackson McCreary combined on a three-hitter, and Doyle score scored all of its runs in a 7-1 win over D’Arbonne Woods Charter in two innings to win the Class 2A quarterfinal series 2-0 Saturday at Tiger Park.
“It is a special thing,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said of making the state tournament again. “Three times in a row, I guess. It’s something that we expect. Every year, we make a schedule, and who’s going to give us the most points to keep us up in that top 10? Who’s going to give us the best chance to prepare us to make a run deep? It’s just all about getting hot at the right time and just preaching, ‘guys, just throw strikes, make plays and get some timely hits’, and that’s kind of what happened today.”
The No. 11 Tigers face No. 2 Springfield, which picked up a 13-2 win over Avoyelles Public Charter to win its series, in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
The teams were locked in a scoreless tie until the top of the fifth inning, when Doyle, the visiting team in the game, broke loose for four runs.
Cody Lovett reached on an error at third to start the inning, and Wyatt Morgan was hit by a pitch. Dathan Cummings and Dru Beatty had consecutive singles to put Doyle ahead 1-0, and a sacrifice fly by Barcia made the score 2-0.
With two out, Braden McLin and Abedn Kennedy had consecutive run-scoring singles for a 4-0 lead.
“I really thought the way Caiden was throwing, I even said, ‘Guys, just go score one. Just go score a run. I think we’re going to be OK just scoring a run,’” Beatty said after Barcia gave up one hit while striking out 11 in 5.1 innings. “Of course, we had the big inning, and that’s what kills you in the playoffs is the big inning. It helps you or kills you, and we’ve been very fortunate to have some big innings in these last four or five games.”
“Our guys did a great job battling,” Beatty continued. “Sometimes they may have put too much pressure on them, especially with two strikes. They were up there kind of chasing some pitches with two strikes, so you could sense the pressure on them, but I was proud of the way they battled.”
The Timberwolves loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on an error and two walks, but Barcia got a strikeout to end the threat.
“Normally when I pitch, every time, it’s late in the game we start hitting, so I was like, ‘Hey, can we speed it up this game and hit?,’” Barcia said. “They were like, ‘Yeah. We will.’ We were hitting the ball, but they were catching everything. They were playing pretty deep.”
Barcia hit a batter to open the bottom of the sixth, and after a strikeout, McCreary relieved Barcia and gave up a walk. With two out, Hollan Stripling had a single to drive in the Timberwolves’ lone run of the game.
The Tigers put the game away with a three-run seventh as McCreary led off with a bunt single, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on Kennedy’s two-out double to center field for a 5-0 lead.
Luke LeBourgeois was hit by a pitch, Lovett singled, and Morgan doubled, making the score 7-1.
“It was big to go out there and get those three extra runs where we could kind of sit back and relax in the seventh,” Beatty said. “Only being up by three, then it’s whole different thing because those guys can swing it, and they’re able to crawl back in it, if you let them.”
McCreary gave up a one-out walk and a single in the bottom of the seventh before getting a double play on a grounder to third to end the game.
The only stat Barcia was concerned with was walks after he had six during his start.
“I feel like if I get less walks, I would be a better pitcher,” Barcia said. “More people will look at me because I don’t walk as many people. The strikeouts will come, or getting outs, but walks, can’t have those.”
McCreary gave up two hits, two walks and struck out two in 1.2 innings of relief.
Kennedy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, and Lovett went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI as the Tigers had 11 hits.
“It’s always nice to see other people step up, so it was good,” Beatty said.
Parker Davis gave up seven hits, four runs, a walk and struck out two in five innings to get the loss.
“He threw two or three pitches for strikes, and he never threw the same pitch in a row,” Beatty said. “He’d move it in and out, and we were, I think, being a little aggressive. We had a lot of fly balls early in the game, but we kept after it, and luckily we got some breaks and we got some runs, and we held on. That’s the most important thing.”
Austin Hearn gave up four hits, three runs, no walks and struck out one in an inning of relief.
