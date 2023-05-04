Doyle-Rosepine Game 1 Peyton Woods

Doyle's Peyton Woods gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out 10 in six innings to get the win in Wednesday's game against Rosepine.

LIVINGSTON – Doyle and Rosepine came into their Division III non-select quarterfinal playoff series with plenty of playoff history, and Wednesday’s game only added to their rivalry.

The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the seventh before freshman pitcher Parker Taylor got Jake Smith to fly out to left field, preserving a 9-8 win for the Tigers at Johnny Sartwell Park.

Doyle baseball players Peyton Woods and Caiden Barcia discuss the Tigers' 9-8 win over Rosepine in the opening game of a Division III non-select quarterfinal series.
Doyle-Rosepine Game 1 Dathan Cummings

Doyle's Dathan Cummings slides back into first base ahead of the tag from Rosepine's Kobey Collins during Wednesday's game.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.