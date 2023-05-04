LIVINGSTON – Doyle and Rosepine came into their Division III non-select quarterfinal playoff series with plenty of playoff history, and Wednesday’s game only added to their rivalry.
The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the seventh before freshman pitcher Parker Taylor got Jake Smith to fly out to left field, preserving a 9-8 win for the Tigers at Johnny Sartwell Park.
“I didn’t expect anything less than a good game,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “I didn’t expect 9-8, obviously because Woody (Doyle starter Peyton Woods), he hasn’t given up eight runs probably all year, so I was just proud of our guys …”
“It was back and forth, but we never really felt a whole lot of pressure,” Beatty continued. “Me and coach (Doyle assistant coach Darrell Frasier) probably felt some pressure. I don’t think these kids felt the pressure at all, so I was really proud of them just competing, giving it all they had.”
The teams meet again Thursday at 4 p.m. with a second game to follow, if needed. The winner advances to next week’s state tournament at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“(Thursday), I don’t expect anything else but another good nail-biter, get you money’s worth if you’re here,” Beatty said. “You’re going to get your $10 worth (Thursday) I think too. They got it tonight.”
No. 3 Doyle led 9-6 heading into the top of the seventh, and Tigers Woods walked Kobey Collins to lead off the inning, prompting Beatty to bring in Taylor.
Gabriel McKee reached on a hard shot to Woods at third before Taylor struck out Payton Jeans and got Coleman James to fly out to right field.
Landyn Lawrence followed with a single just past third base, which scored two runs, and Jalyn Parker followed with a walk before Smith flied out to left field, where Cody Lovett made a running catch near the fence in foul territory to end the game.
Taylor gave up two hits, a run, a walk and struck out one in an inning of relief to get the save.
“That was the game plan,” Beatty said of bringing Taylor on in relief. “He’s pitched in some key situations for us throughout the season. He’s a freshman, and I don’t think he fears anything. As long as he threw strikes, which I think he had a walk, but even when he gave up the base hit for them to (cut it) to 9-8, I just said ‘Keep pitching’. Luckily, we got their best hitter out. He kind of pulled it, and he made a good pitch. It was a good play, too.”
The No. 6 Eagles grabbed the early lead as Smith led off the game with a single to center field, Aden Cline was hit by a pitch, and Grant Ducote reached on an error for a 1-0 lead.
Collins walked to load the bases, and consecutive singles by McKee and Jeans pushed the lead to 3-0 before Woods struck out the next three batters to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.
“I knew when we came in after I got three strikeouts, our bats came alive, and I knew it was going to happen,” Woods said. “My team had my back all the way.”
Doyle answered in the bottom of the inning as Lovett singled, Dathan Cummings walked and Woods was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Caiden Barcia doubled down the left field line, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Dru Beatty’s sacrifice fly to center field tied the score at 3-3, Easton Benesta reached on a misplayed ball in right field, putting the Tigers ahead 4-3, and Brody Stewart doubled in a run, making the score 5-3.
“I was really proud of the bottom half of our lineup again getting some things done,” Tim Beatty said. “If we continue that (Thursday), I think we’re going to be all right.”
Rosepine tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the second as Cline reached on an error with one out, and Ducote doubled to center field and moved to third on the throw to score a run. With two out, McKee singled to right field to tie the score.
Cummings drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the second, but Woods grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
The Eagles went ahead 6-5 in the top of the third after Lawrence got a one-out single to left, and Parker reached on an error on a bunt, which allowed the run to score.
Doyle came back to take the lead in the bottom of the third as Dru Beatty and Jace Ware walked with one out and Stewart and Payton Jones were hit by pitches in consecutive at-bats with two out, tying the score at 6-6.
The Eagles made a pitching change, bringing James in, and he walked Lovett with the bases loaded, giving Doyle a 7-6 lead before Cummings flied out to right to end the inning.
“Get on base, get them over, get them in kind of an attitude,” Tim Beatty said. “We had some really good at-bats with two strikes, I thought.”
From there, Woods retired the Eagles in order in the fourth and fifth, while the Tigers stranded two in the bottom of the fourth.
Woods gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out 10 in six innings.
“I felt more confident,” Woods said of how things changed for him during the game. “My team was making some big plays, had some big hits, and I just knew I was in the zone, and they were going to help me out. It boosted (my confidence) a lot. When you’ve got a team like my team behind me, we’re in good shape.”
Doyle broke through in the bottom of the fifth as Stewart, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI, led off with a single to left, and Cummings had a two-out single to center and moved to second on the throw, pushing the lead to 8-6.
Woods was intentionally walked, and Barcia followed with a single off the pitcher’s mound, and he beat the throw from second base for a single, making the score 9-6.
“I thought ‘run’”, Barcia said of the play after going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. “That’s all I thought.”
Rosepine stranded a runner at second in the sixth, and James retired the Tigers in order in the bottom of the inning, setting up the dramatics to close out the game.
Now the Tigers are one win away from a return trip to Sulphur.
“They’re determined,” Tim Beatty said of his team. “They want to keep going. They don’t want the season to end. Neither do those guys (Rosepine). It’s going to be a good game (Thursday).”
“I’m super excited,” Beatty said. “They’ve got to come beat us now. That’s the way I look at it now. We’ve got Barcia going (Thursday), and if he’s on like he’s capable being on, he’s a really special guy out there if he’s on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.