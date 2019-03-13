The eight-team Doyle High School baseball tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday, weather permitting, and take place over three days at two different sites.
Coach Tim Beatty and Doyle welcomes parish foes Albany, Springfield and Maurepas, while Pine, Loranger, Family Christian and Riverdale are also part of the field.
Doyle will host Family Christian (3:30) and Loranger (6:00) on Thursday, with Springfield hosting Pine (3:30) while Albany takes on Maurepas at Springfield (6:00).
Doyle faces Riverdale at 6 p.m. Friday and Springfield hosts Albany at 3:30 p.m. Friday followed at 6 p.m. by Maurepas meeting Family Christian.
Doyle hosts Maurepas at 9 a.m. Saturday in the first of four games followed by Springfield vs. Loranger (11:30 a.m.), Pine-Loranger (2 p.m.) and Pine-Albany (4:30 p.m.).
Atchafalaya Challenge
Denham Springs and Walker are headed to Lafayette to take part in the annual Atchafalaya Challenge.
Weather permitting, both the Yellow Jackets and Wildcats will play four games over a three-day period.
Denham Springs opens Thursday at 4 p.m. against Lafayette Christianat Fabacher Field in Broussard, while Walker visits Lafayette High at 4 o’clock.
DSHS will play at St. Thomas More at 4 p.m. Friday with Walker playing at Acadiana at 4, while both teams play doubleheaders on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
The Yellow Jackets play at Acadiana followed by a 2 p.m. game at Lafayette High. The Wildcats play at St. Thomas More at 10 and against Lafayette Christian at 1 p.m. at Fabacher Field.
Live Oak travels to Gerald Oubre Tournament
The Eagles are scheduled to play three games over a two-span beginning Friday at 3:30 with a game at Destrehan.
Live Oak will travel to Hahnville on Saturday for an 11:30 a.m. game with Holy Cross followed by a 4:30 game against Hahnville.
