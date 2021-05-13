SULPHUR - - Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty summed it up fairly easily.
“It’s one game for the marbles, and since May 2019, this is the day that we wanted to get back to,” Beatty said. “Redemption. I think our guys are ready to go.”
The top-seeded Tigers are in the Class 2A state championship game for the first time since 2019, when they lost to Kinder. This time, they’ll face No. 2 Rosepine at 10 a.m. Friday at McMurry Park.
It may seem a bit unorthodox, but Doyle will start Andrew Yuratich in the championship game after he started the team’s 11 -1 win over Loreauville in the semifinals. He gave up one hit, walked two, hit two and struck out two in 2.1 innings while throwing 53 pitches.
“He came to us,” Beatty said. “I said, ‘Hey, that’s why we pulled you at 50-whatever pitches, that way you’re available on Friday’. He said, ‘Well, I don’t want to just be available. I want to start’. We’re going to go with Andrew. He worked on some things today to kind of correct some of the issues he had, and we’re ready to go.”
“Our recipe is to kind of let Andrew go until he gets tired or the pitch count gets up, and then we’re going to go through an arsenal of guys if we have to,” Beatty continued.
Beatty said the key for the Tigers will be getting off to a solid start.
“I’ll be honest with you, I think for us (Friday), I think the biggest question is can we get out the first inning, one, not giving up anything, or two, having a lead? I think either team that gets out the first inning and gets the jitters out (has the edge),” Beatty said. “It’s an early game. We’re going to have to get to the park early, and if we’re just sleepwalking from the cars to the cages, cages to the dugout, if we’re sleepwalking, I don’t know. We may be in trouble. But I think, for us, if we come out there awake early and get through the first inning, I think it’s going to be a good thing for us.”
Doyle got eight hits against Loreauville, but two of them -- a three-run double from Tyson Stewart and a three-run home run from Abedn Kennedy – carried the most weight.
“I think our guys are in a groove,” Beatty said. “They’re really comfortable and really focused. They’re focus is unbelievable right now. Like I said, they know what’s at stake.”
There’s another layer to Friday’s game as well for the Tigers.
“For the majority of them, it’s their last high school baseball game,” Beatty said. “I think it means something to them. These kids have enjoyed playing high school baseball. A lot of them are going to get a chance to move on, but they’ve really enjoyed being around us, and I’ve enjoyed being around them. They’re really a close-knit bunch of guys, and they want to end it the right way (Friday), and that’s all we’re thinking about.”
“It’s one game, but it’s going to be a good time,” Beatty continued. “I think our guys are locked and loaded.”
