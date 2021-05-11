Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.