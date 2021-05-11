Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty said it hasn’t taken much to get his team motivated for its postseason run, especially when it comes to his seniors.
They were sophomores the last time the Tigers made it to the state tournament, losing 11-4 to Kinder in the Class 2A championship game in 2019.
The group is looking to walk away with a championship trophy this time around, but they’ve got to get past Loreauville in the semifinals first as the teams meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“They’re on a mission,” Beatty said. “They know what’s at stake. They’ve been on the other end of it, so they want to experience the other side of winning one. I think it’s on our side. I can’t wait. We’re excited.”
In the quarterfinal series sweep of Kinder, No. 1 Doyle had six hits in each game, but Beatty isn’t dwelling on that heading into the state tournament.
“Nobody likes to be told their struggles,” he said. “We’re just harping on the good things approach – hey, don’t let one bad at-bat ruin the other two or three you may get in the game,” Beatty said. “That’s what we talked about (Monday) in the cages. I know we’re going to see a pretty good left-hander, I think, from Loreauville, so we talked about that some (Monday) in our cage rounds. We just talked about the two-strike approach, put the ball in play and good things are going to happen. Obviously, you saw that this past weekend with Kinder. We didn’t get the clean hit, but we put it in play and made things happen, put pressure on them. That’s been our talk in the next few games.”
Beatty said Andrew Yuratich, who pitched a perfect game with 17 strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Pine to open the Tigers’ regional playoff series and picked up the win over Kinder in the first game of the quarterfinal series, will get the start Wednesday.
“If we get to a situation where we can get him out of the game maybe earlier and that way maybe he could come back on Friday if needed, then we’re going to do that,” Beatty said. “We’re going to look at all the options. If its for five innings or seven innings or 53 pitches or 115, whatever it is, we’re going to throw him. You can’t have him on the bench and not pitch him.”
Beatty said Logan Turner, who injured his elbow while pitching with two outs in the second game against Kinder, was scheduled to have an MRI Tuesday. Turner won’t be able to pitch, but Beatty is hopeful get can get Turner in as a base runner or for a an at-bat.
“I don’t think he’ll be able to play defense because obviously he’s not going to be able to throw the ball, but he’s a senior. He’s a bulldog,” Beatty said. “He’s someone that’s been there. We’re going to use him. If we have a chance to use him, we’re gong to find a way to use him, for sure.”
No. 5 Loreauville got a 2-1 quarterfinal series win over No. 4 DeQuincy, winning the first game 12-6, losing the second game 1-0 and winning the third game 7-3.
“I know they’re very well coached,” Beatty said. “Talking to the few coaches I’ve talked to, they said they’re a little down. This is not a typical Loreauville team as far as offensively. I see a lot of holes in their lineup.”
Beatty said he’s expecting sophomore Riley Marcotte to get the start for Loreauville.
“He’s big, tall, lanky left-hander,” Beatty said. “He’s got good velo … got a good curveball. One thing I saw in all of his nine starts, I’ve kind of picked him apart. He’s never thrown a complete game. His pitch count’s way up there by the sixth inning. We’re going to use that to our advantage. We’re going to get in there and kind of get wide, take a two-strike approach, foul off a lot of pitches, get the pitch count up quick.”
Loreauville also made the state tournament in 2019 before losing in the semifinals, but Beatty is hoping Doyle’s previous experience in Sulphur and in the playoffs, works in the team’s favor.
“Do they (Loreauville) have guys in the lineup still (from 2019)? I don’t know,” Beatty said. “We do, and I think that’s going to play a big advantage for us. And if we can get past Loreauville, I think whoever we face in the finals, it’s going to play a big advantage I think just being there and playing in front of big fans and big crowds. Some of them, this will be their fifth year being in the playoffs and second time in Sulphur, so it’s really a plus advantage for us.”
