Doyle scored all of its runs over the final three innings and Braden McLin, Jackson McCreary and Caiden Barcia combined on a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts as the Tigers rallied for a 7-1 win over Loranger in its season opener on the road Wednesday.
Loranger got the game’s first run as Jayden Lee walked to lead off the bottom of the fourth and later scored on a passed ball.
The Tigers took the lead in the top of the fifth as Dru Beatty led off with a walk, Braden McLin got a one-out single, and Peyton Woods walked, setting up Abedn Kennedy’s run-scoring single to tie the game at 1-1.
With two outs, Luke LeBourgeois’ single scored McLin, and Woods scored on a steal of home for a 3-1 lead.
In the sixth, Beatty drew a one-out walk and later scored on a passed ball for a 4-1 advantage.
LeBourgeois, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, had a run-scoring double to highlight a three-run seventh for the Tigers.
McLin was 2-for-5 with a run and Kennedy was 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Tigers had eight hits.
McLin gave up one hits, three walks and struck out five in three innings as the Doyle starter. McCreary gave up two hits, one run, one walk and struck out two in an inning, while Barcia pitched three clean innings with seven strikeouts.
Brandon Graham gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and struck out 11 in five innings at the Loranger starter. Lee gave up two hits, four runs, five walks and struck our four in two innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.