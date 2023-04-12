Doyle pitchers combined to throw a pair of no-hitter in a doubleheader sweep of Glen Oaks at Doyle Tuesday.
In the first game, Caiden Barcia, Maddox Newsom and Austin Colclough combined to strike out nine in a 16-1 win in three innings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Periods of rain. High around 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 2:13 pm
Doyle pitchers combined to throw a pair of no-hitter in a doubleheader sweep of Glen Oaks at Doyle Tuesday.
In the first game, Caiden Barcia, Maddox Newsom and Austin Colclough combined to strike out nine in a 16-1 win in three innings.
In the second game, Dathan Cummings, Josh Parker and Parker Taylor combined on a no-hitter as the Tigers scored a 15-0 win in three innings.
DOYLE 16, GLEN OAKS 1, 3 INNINGS
Glen Oaks got its lone run in the first on a pair of walks and a steal of home, but the Tigers responded, scoring all of their runs in the bottom of the inning.
Doyle had 13 hits, while Glen Oaks committed three errors in the inning.
Dru Beatty had a three-run double, while Cody Lovett and Cummings had consecutive two-run doubles, pushing the lead to 9-0.
Jace Ware had a run-scoring triple and Payton Jones a two-run double before Jackson Beregi singled in a run to end the scoring.
Lovett went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, Beregi scored two runs, Cummings was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Ware went 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, Beatty was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, Kahner Reeves scored two runs, and Jones had two runs and two RBIs to lead Doyle.
Barcia gave up a run, two walks and struck out three, while Newsome and Colclough each pitched a clean inning in relief while striking out the side.
DOYLE 15, GLEN OAKS 0, 3 INNINGS
Doyle had seven hits in a 10-run first inning as Beregi tripled and scored on an error to lead off the bottom of the first inning.
Brody Stewart had a two-run double, and Drew Lewis singled in a run for a 4-0 lead. Taylor had a two-run single, and Beregi singled in a run to make the score 8-0 before the Tigers added single runs on a grounder to second and an error.
Taylor tripled in a run, and Beregi singled in another as part of a five-run second inning to put the game away.
Cummings gave up a walk and struck out two in an inning, while Parker struck out one and Taylor struck out three as each pitched a clean inning in relief.
Beregi was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Colclough scored two runs, Stewart went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Lewis was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Parker scored two runs, and Taylor went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.