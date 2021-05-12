SULPHUR -- The formula was a bit different than in its previous playoff wins, but the end result was another victory for the Doyle baseball team.
Now the Tigers are headed to the Class 2A state championship game again.
Abedn Kennedy launched a three-run home run, Tyson Stewart had a three-run double, and Hunter Bankston was solid in relief of Andrew Yuratich as Doyle picked up an 11-1 win over Loreauville in five innings Wednesday at McMurray Park.
“It was a good recipe, something that we haven’t seen in a while as far as the offense and power,” said Doyle coach Tim Beatty, whose top-seeded Tigers face No. 2 Rosepine for the Class 2A championship Friday at 10 a.m. “They were all earned runs.”
Doyle led 7-1 when Braden Keen led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk, and Stewart and Braden McLin had consecutive singles for an 8-1 lead, setting up Kennedy’s three-run shot to left field to cap the scoring.
“I just saw a lot of offspeed and just focused on the fastball,” Kennedy said. “Hit the fastball, pull it. Offspeed, hit it away.”
Bankston got a strikeout in the top of the fifth, but Garret Blanchard singled and Jordan Broussard reached on an error before Devin Verret grounded into a 6-3 double play to end the game.
“I was feeling nervous at first until I got through the first two batters and I got more comfortable and I felt a zone,” Bankston said. “I felt my fastball. I felt all my pitches, and I just got on a roll. From there, I didn’t struggle. I threw strikes, helped my team out, and they had my back on the defensive end. That helps a lot. That’s a tremendous help when you know you have a defense that you can trust to make that play for you.”
Doyle led 2-1 going into the bottom of the second and broke the game open with five runs. Kody Mitchell led off with a single, Dru Beatty walked, and Cade Watts reached on an error and a run scored when a throw sailed high at first base on a bunt back to Loreauville starting pitcher Riley Marcotte.
Cade Lyons walked to load the bases, and one out later, Stewart roped a double to right center field to score three runs for a 6-1 lead.
“I wasn’t really hitting anything else but the fastball,” Stewart chuckled. “He was kind of throwing it up there, so I was making sure I wouldn’t miss it. I feel like I did my job.
“All the hard work I put (in) this year and a lot of failure, and for me to come out of my slump in the semifinals is the best thing I could for my teammates,” continued Stewart, who had two hits and drove in four runs. “This is my last year. I’m trying to win it.”
McLin, who had three hits, singled, and Marcotte was lifted for Jesse Pelous, who got a strikeout before Stewart scored on a wild pitch.
Bankston came on in relief of Yuratich in the top of the third with one out after he hit Hunter Freyou and walked Jahari Williams. Bankston walked Blanchard but got a pop out to shortstop and a chopper to third to end the inning.
Yuratich, who threw 53 pitches, gave up one hit, walked two, hit two and struck out two in 2.1 innings.
“Andrew didn’t have his best stuff, but we were kind of thinking of getting him out anyway about 53 (pitches), trying to at least have him for the final game anyway,” Tim Beatty said. “It kind of forced my hand to do it when he struggled.”
Bankston gave up one walk, three hits and struck out two in 2.2 innings of relief.
“Hats off to this guy, No. 10 (Bankston),” Tim Beatty said. “He came in there, maybe a little nervous, but then he settled in, and he made some big pitches, and I knew our offense was going to take care of him.”
Loreauville snapped Doyle’s 50-inning scoreless streak in the top of the first when Williams got a one out single, Blanchard was hit by a pitch and Jordy Broussard walked to load the bases.
Verret grounded into a 6-4 fielder’s choice to score the run, and Blanchard was caught in a rundown between third and home to end the inning.
Doyle grabbed the lead for good in the bottom of the inning as Lyons and Keen drew consecutive walks. Lyons moved to second and third on passed balls and scored on Stewart’s fly ball to right field to tie the game at 1-1.
Keen stole second, moved to third on an error when the throw on the steal went into the outfield and scored on McLin’s single to left for a 2-1 lead.
“It was early on, and we were just trying to get one (run) to tie it back up,” Tim Beatty said. “That was uncharacteristic to give up the one, but I’m going to take the blame. I’m going to take that one because I bragged about it (the scoreless innings streak) to a lot of people, so I ate a little crow. Jesus made me be humble again. We gave up the one, we told our guys ‘you’ve got to score anyway’, and we just kept doing it. We had some good, quality at-bats. Didn’t miss the fastball, just like we’re supposed to.”
