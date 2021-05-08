LIVINGSTON -- Before the start of the start of Friday’s game against Kinder, Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty wondered if his team would be able to score enough runs against Kinder.
In this game, that wasn’t a problem.
The Tigers took advantage of Yellow Jacket miscues and the bats came around later as No. 1 Doyle scored an 11-0 victory in the first game of the Class 2A quarterfinal series.
The teams meet again Saturday at 11 a.m. in the second game of the series at Johnny Sartwell Park. A third game will be played after, if needed.
“We knew with their guy on the mound (Brooks Fawcett) that they may be a little down on defense, and we preached ‘put it in play, put it in play, put it in play,’ and that’s what we did,” Beatty said. “It doesn’t matter how you get them as long as you get them and you come out on top. It was a monkey off me personally because it’s been a long time coming with those guys, but it’s not over …”
“I know our pitching and defense, I think, is going to be there, but we’ve got to score runs, and that’s bottom line, and we showed that tonight,” Beatty continued. “It was good to do that.”
Doyle led 6-0 and put the game away with a five-run fifth inning as Braden McLin and Abedn Kennedy drew consecutive two-out walks, and Andrew Yuratich followed with a single past first base for a 7-0 lead.
Kody Mitchell followed with a two-run single to center field for a 9-0 lead.
“It’s just putting the ball in play, moving runners and doing a job mainly,” Mitchell said of his approach in the situation. “It’s keeping the momentum going, keeping everybody in the dugout hyped and just putting the ball in play.”
From there, Kinder made a pitching change, replacing Fawcett with Grant Cooley, who hit Dru Beatty before giving up a two-run double to left field to Cade Watts to end the game.
No. 8 Kinder stranded three runners over the first two innings, and the Tigers scratched for the game’s first run in the bottom of the second after Tyson Stewart led off with a single to left field. Kennedy reached on an error at third.
Yuratich laid down a bunt, which Fawcett fielded and went to third on a fielder’s choice, but the throw wasn’t handled, allowing Stewart to score the game’s first run. Mitchell laid down a sacrifice bunt to Fawcett, but Kennedy was doubled up at second to end the inning.
Doyle padded the lead in the bottom of the third when Dru Beatty led off with a walk, and Braden Keen walked two outs later. Beatty scored on a wild pitch, and Keen scored on the same play when a throw from the catcher sailed into the outfield for a 3-0 lead.
The Tigers added more in the bottom of the fourth as McLin and Kennedy had consecutive hits to open the inning to put runners at first and third. McLin scored on a passed ball, and Kennedy moved to third on a passed ball.
Yuratich walked, and Mitchell grounded into a fielder’s choice at second, pushing the lead to 5-0. With two out, Watts dropped a bunt, which was fielded by Kinder catcher Collin Pousson. Pousson’s throw to first was wide and sailed down the first base line, scoring another run.
“I knew every run was going to mean something,” Tim Beatty said. “I know when we got it to five or six, some of the boys were saying, ‘let’s get four and get out of here’, which we did, but I was thinking let’s just get one more. Let’s play for one more. Let’s make that seven, and then worry about eight. That’s what I was preaching the whole game was just let’s keep tacking on. No lead’s too safe here for them.”
Kinder got a one-out single in the top of the fifth, but Yuratich got a pop out to first base and the Tiger picked off Kobe Burns at first to end the inning.
Yuratich gave up two hits, three walks and struck out five in five innings to get the win.
“It definitely wasn’t a good game for me, at least,” Yuratich said. “I did what I had to do, and I threw strikes. That’s probably the most walks I’ve had in a game all year … Just to know that I was still being able to compete, it builds my confidence up a little bit, so I know if I don’t have my best stuff, I can still go out there and compete. My team really helped me out. Even though I’m not doing my best, my team was still behind me and able to get some runs and really showed some dominance.”
“We took it personal today, and I think that we had a lot of fire underneath us, and we should still have that going forward,” Yuratich said.
