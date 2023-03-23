Peyton Woods pitching.jpg

Doyle's Peyton Woods delivers a pitch last season.

LIVINGSTON – The final score ended up a bit one-sided, but for the majority of the game, things were tight between Doyle and Springfield.

The Tigers broke the game open with a nine-run sixth inning, picking up a 15-5 win over the Bulldogs at Johnny Sartwell Park on Wednesday.

Doyle's Peyton Woods discusses the Tigers' win over Springfield after striking out 12 and collecting four hits.

