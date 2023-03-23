LIVINGSTON – The final score ended up a bit one-sided, but for the majority of the game, things were tight between Doyle and Springfield.
The Tigers broke the game open with a nine-run sixth inning, picking up a 15-5 win over the Bulldogs at Johnny Sartwell Park on Wednesday.
“It was a great game, and we had our guys fired up and ready to play,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said after his team moved to 14-3. “For five innings, it was just back-and-forth, back-and-forth. It was like a boxing match. We went up a few, they came back and fought right back. It was a great ball game. Luckily, we came away and kind of blew it open right there at the end, but in no way does the score determine how the game went.”
Springfield dropped to 4-10 on the season.
“We have a system to win games – dominate the strike zone, play solid defense, get timely hitting,” Bulldogs coach Chris Blanchard said. “We did the first and third correctly. We had trouble on the defensive end today, and it caught up to us in the end.”
“If we make some fundamentally sound plays, it’s a different game,” Blanchard said. “We just ran out of gas, and they just busted it open.”
Doyle led 6-5 going into the bottom of the sixth, when Brody Stewart led off with a double, Cody Lovett got an infield single, and Dathan Cummings reached on an error to load the bases.
Peyton Woods followed with a two-run double to left field and moved to second on the throw, putting the Tigers ahead 8-5.
The Tigers added runs on a throwing error on a fielder’s choice and Payton Jones’ grounder to Springfield pitcher Thad Whittington for a 10-5 lead.
Jace Ware followed with a single to first, and Blanchard lifted Whittington in favor of Brennan McKinney.
“Thad’s at 105 pitches just because he threw 20-25 more pitches than he needed to if we just make the routine plays,” Blanchard said. “I’ve got to do a better job coaching, get them fundamentally sound. We’ve got to go back to fundamentals on defense at practice every day, and we’ve just got to do a better job coaching them to make those plays. It’s fundamentals, and that falls on me if we can’t make a fundamentally-sound play.”
Whittington, who gave up 14 hits, 13 runs, walked two and struck out three in 5.1 innings, said working at a quick pace helped him against the Tigers.
“I would just get back on the mound and keep going right back in it, stay in my groove, and just keep finding the strike zone early in the count and stay ahead,” Whittington said.
Doyle added to the lead when Austin Colclough got caught in a rundown between third and home and scored, and Dru Beatty grounded to first for a 13-5 lead.
Stewart doubled, Cody Lovett was hit by a pitch, and Cummings singled to right to make the score 14-5 before Woods followed with a towering double to right field to drive in the final run.
Woods finished 4-for-5 with four RBIs.
“I know they’re going to try to pitch around me sometimes,” Woods said. “I’m trying to find my one pitch and not miss it. If I do, I’ve got to shorten my swing down and just try to find the barrel – do what’s good for the team, not try to just do me all the time.”
The Bulldogs scored first as Will Sanders led off the game with a single to left, moved to second on Kyle Ridgedell’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Tripp Sims’ triple to right for a 1-0 lead.
Sims went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
“One of our offensive goals is to score first,” Blanchard said. “It helps when you’re the visiting team in the top of the first and you get a single and a triple. It gives us a little momentum. It makes (Doyle starter) Peyton Woods look human. Sometimes he seems super hero-like, but then our guys just kind of got some confidence and just realized he’s going to create the power, and he’s going to create the distance. We’ve just got to square him up. We just did a good job of putting the barrel of the bat on the baseball when he threw fastballs.”
Doyle answered as Lovett, Cummings, Woods and Caiden Barcia got consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the inning, cutting the lead to 2-1.
The Bulldogs got an out at the plate on a fielder’s choice grounder to third, and Doyle added another run on an error before Springfield got the final out of the inning at the plate.
Ware had a two-run single in a three-run third, pushing the lead to 6-1.
The Bulldogs scratched back in the top of the fourth as Joe Ray, Whittington and Dawson Roussel got three straight singles to lead off the inning and Cole Pierce walked to cut the lead to 6-2.
With two out, Roussel scored on a passed ball, and Sanders followed with a single up the middle, cutting the lead to 6-5.
“Shout out to Will Sanders,” said Woods, who praised his defense while finishing with 12 strikeouts, giving up eight hits, five runs and a walk in a complete game win. “I was throwing some good pitches. He was just squaring them up. He and Trip, they did good. I missed a couple of spots, and they were hitting me.”
“It was a great game,” Woods said. “They battled. Hats off to them.”
Said Whittington of cutting the lead to one: “It was incredible. Once we cut it down to a one-run game, it was just like I had all the confidence in the world. I just get up there, throw strikes and let my defense work.”
Sanders, who went 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, moved to third on a wild pitch, but Woods got a strikeout to end the inning.
“Will’s just a sophomore, but he was there with us in the trenches last year as the two-hole hitter in the semifinal game,” Blanchard said. “He’s one of our quiet leaders. He’s one of those guys that we lean on, but he really doesn’t say much.”
Woods had five strikeouts over the next two innings as Doyle stranded two runners and Springfield one in the same span.
Lovett was 3-for-4 with three runs, Cummings went 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, Ware was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, while Stewart went 2-for-3 with a run.
“I was proud of our guys,” Beatty said. “We felt some pressure, but we didn’t flinch. We kind of stayed in it, and we had guys swinging the bats. We had a bunch of guys with multiple hits, so I was proud of them for swinging the bats and keep battling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.