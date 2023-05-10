SULPHUR – A two-run inning doesn’t sound like a big deal, but for the Doyle baseball team, it was in its Division III non-select semifinal game with South Beauregard.
The No. 3-seeded Tigers scored two runs in the second, added another in the fourth, and Peyton Woods made it hold up, hurling a two-hitter in a 3-1 win over the No. 2 Knights on Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“It was a good game,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “I felt pressure from both sides as the game went on. I thought we started out both kind of relaxed, and we were able to strike first and make them play catch-up. Any time you do that, especially when you’ve got a really good pitcher on the mound, it’s going to be tough for that team to come back.”
Doyle faces No. 5 Berwick, a 4-1 winner over No. 1 Kinder, in the championship game at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Tigers got two runs in the top of the second as Caiden Barcia led off with a single up the middle, and Dru Beatty followed with a single that bounced off the bag at first base.
Brody Stewart reached on an error on a throw from third to first, scoring the game’s first run, and Jace Ware’s chopper to short scored another to put the Tigers ahead 2-0 before South Beauregard starter Jace Duhon got two strikeouts around a walk to get out of the inning.
Doyle stranded two in the third, and the Knights got their first baserunner in the bottom of the inning when Ethan Beebe drew a one-out walk.
Woods, who gave up two hits, three walks and struck out seven in a complete game win, said his formula for success wasn’t complicated.
“I just had all the faith in my defense,” he said after getting two hits. “I knew they were going to stay behind me. They had some big plays behind me, and I was just trying to fill up the zone.”
The Tigers padded the lead in the fourth when Ware led off with a single up the middle, and Kahner Reeves had a one-out double before Ware scored on a squeeze bunt by Cody Lovett for a 3-0 lead.
“We kept saying let’s get one more,” Beatty said. “Me and (Doyle assistant Coach (Darrell) Frasier, we said, ‘Hey, is two going to win it?’ I said ‘No, two’s not going to win this game.’ We were able to get that third run there for a little insurance, and sure enough, it held up. It wasn’t easy. It never is at this point in the season. I’m just proud of the guys and the way they competed. We had some really good at-bats. We played great defense.”
South Beauregard got its run in the bottom of the inning as Bryce Deason got a one-out double, and Carter Caraway singled to left-center to drive in a run for the final margin as Woods got a strikeout and a line drive to third to get out of the inning.
“Woods did a great job,” South Beauregard coach Jeremy Deville said. “He kept us off balance. We just couldn’t get that timely hit. They had the big inning, and we made some errors. The moment got a little big for us that inning, and they had the ball that hit the bag … That’s baseball. Sometimes you catch the breaks. Sometimes you don’t. Today we definitely didn’t. Peyton did a very good job of keeping us off balance because usually eventually there we have that big inning or apply the pressure, and it just didn’t happen today.”
In the sixth, South Beauregard’s Gunner Courtney drew a one-out walk but was thrown out at second before Woods got a strikeout to end the inning.
“That was huge,” Beatty said of the play at second. “That was a momentum-changer with (Doyle catcher) Easton (Benesta) throwing that guy out. That could have been a potential second run, and then we go back, and we feel the pressure and give up another one. That really was a swing in our favor when he threw that guy out.”
Doyle stranded four runners after the fourth, including two in the top of the seventh after Dathan Cummings led off with a double and Woods was intentionally walked. Duhon got a fly out and two strikeouts to get out of the jam.
Clayton Folks drew a two-out walk before Woods got a fly out to right field to end the game.
Duhon gave up seven hits, two walks and struck out nine in a complete game to get the loss.
The Tigers are back in familiar territory in the championship game.
“That’s what we’re committed to trying to do every year,” Beatty said. “We’re fortunate to have good players, good community, good support from our school and principal to give us that opportunity every year.”
Said Woods of playing in the state championship game: “It’s great. Nothing feels better. I wanted to play until the last day. It’s my senior year. I want to be one of the last ones to play on a field, and that’s what happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.