Doyle-South Beauregard Peyton Woods

Doyle’s Peyton Woods got a complete game win against South Beauregard during the LHSAA Division III non-select semi-final at McMurray Park in Sulphur on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Kirk Meche)

 Kirk Meche

SULPHUR – A two-run inning doesn’t sound like a big deal, but for the Doyle baseball team, it was in its Division III non-select semifinal game with South Beauregard.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers scored two runs in the second, added another in the fourth, and Peyton Woods made it hold up, hurling a two-hitter in a 3-1 win over the No. 2 Knights on Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Doyle's Peyton Woods discusses the Tigers' win over South Beauregard in the Division III non-select semifinals in Sulphur. Doyle advances to Friday's championship game.
Doyle-South Beauregard Kahner Reeves

Doyle’s Kahner Reeves reacts after hitting a double against South Beauregard during the LHSAA Division III non-select semi-final at McMurray Park in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Kirk Meche)
Doyle-South Beauregard Caiden Barcia

Doyle’s Caiden Barcia makes a catch in the outfield to end the game against South Beauregard during the LHSAA Division III non-select semi-final at McMurray Park in Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Kirk Meche)

