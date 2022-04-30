Peyton Woods threw a complete game with five strikeouts, and Doyle scored seven runs over the final two innings to rally for an 8-2 win over Loreauville in the first game of a Class 2A regional playoff series Friday at Loreauville.
The teams meet in the second game of the series at 11 a.m. Saturday at Loreauville, with the third game set for 2 p.m., if necessary.
Doyle trailed 2-1 but put together a five-run sixth inning to take the lead.
Woods and Braden McLin walked to lead off the inning, but Abden grounded into a double play. Luke LeBourgeois walked, and Cody Lovett singled to score courtesy runner Wyatt Morgan, tying the score at 2-2.
Jace Ware singled in another run, Dathan Cummings was hit by a pitch, and Dru Beatty walked to make the score 4-2. Caiden Barcia followed with a two-run double, pushing the lead to 6-2 before Woods flied out to right field.
In the seventh, Jace Ware was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Beatty walked with the bases loaded for the final two runs.
Loreauville had a double in the first to drive in a run and a single after an error in the second to lead 2-0.
McLin singled and scored on LeBourgeois’ grounder in the fourth, cutting the lead to 2-1.
Lovett was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Doyle, which had seven hits. Beatty, Barcia and Ware each had two RBIs, while Morgan scored two runs.
Woods gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and struck out five.
