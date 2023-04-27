Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty is a veteran but even he admits this bye thing is something different.
The Tigers earned the No. 3 seed in the Division III non-select bracket and a bye thanks to reconfiguration by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association earlier this school year.
Beatty said navigating that bye has been a two-fold process for the Tigers, who host No. 19 Caldwell Parish in the best-of-three series in the regional round, with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, followed by an 11 a.m. game Saturday, if necessary.
“The thing with the bye, it’s exciting because that means you had a pretty good year, and you’re rewarded for it,” Beatty said. “Two, it’s just trying to keep our guys motivated, keeping them in the right frame of mind, trying to keep them competitive too, trying to have competitive practices.”
Beatty said the Tigers wanted to schedule an exhibition game during the bye, but he also said the time off has been helpful in getting the team some rest before its playoff run begins.
“We’ve kind of taxed our two guys (Peyton Woods and Caiden Barcia) a lot here at the end of the season, so it’s been nice for those guys to have a rest,” Beatty said. “But at the same time, how much rest do they really need, and how much do we need to throw them in this little break? They know their arms better than I do, and I’ve kind of left it up to Peyton and Barcia … Throw when you feel like you need to throw. Don’t go do extra. Just do what you think to make sure you’re good to go 10-12 days.”
During the time off, Beatty said he and assistant coach Darrell Frasier tried to make practice more competitive starting with batting practice.
“We’ve done some situational hitting,” Beatty said. “During our BP rounds, we’ll put a guy at second. It’s all individual, hey you get him over to third, you get one point, you score him, that’s two points to kind of keep our BP focused. You’re not just up there taking hacks. (It’s) hitting with a purpose and playing a game inside our BP rounds.”
Beatty said Caldwell Parish’s pitching staff has a pair of left-handeders, so the Tigers have used a pair of their own lefties to prepare their hitters for what they could see during the series.
“We’re getting up there, and it’s frustrating hitting off of some of our lefties because we don’t do it a lot,” Beatty said.
The other part of the bye has been keeping the team in its routine, which Beatty said has been a bit of a challenge.
“You practice a lot in January and February, but then when you start playing games, you can’t just go out there and have a full-blown practice,” Beatty said. “It’s just kind of stay sharp. We’re having some full-blown practices, but we’re trying to stay sharp, but we’re also trying not to wear them out at the same time.”
“The coach in me wants to wear them out sometimes, and that’s the thing I’ve got to pull the reins back and say, ‘No, they’ve had enough. It’s time. Let’s finish it up. Let’s do this last drill. Let’s go home,’” Beatty said.
Caldwell Parish swept its opening series over No. 14 North Webster in two games with wins of 8-3 and 6-5.
“I think that they’re not a typical 19 seed,” Beatty said. “Talking to their coach, he feels like if they would have won three or four more games, he felt like they were maybe a top-10 team. Baseball’s baseball, you’ve got to respect the opponent, but we’re worried about them just like we would be about anybody else. It’s the next game up, and that’s what I tell our guys. It’s a big game because it’s the next game.”
Beatty said the game will come down to pitching.
“If our two guys can go out there and do what they’ve done all year for us -- keep us in the ball game, keep the score down and give us a chance for our bats to get heated up, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Beatty said. “I think some timely hitting also and making the routine plays, bottom line, but pitching is our key. That’s been our strength, and I feel like I’ve got two of the better ones in our division going against them, so I feel like they’re going to have to come in here and beat us, so to speak, because I think if our two guys are on, it’s going to be tough for them.”
