The Doyle and Rosepine baseball programs have made a habit of meeting in the postseason, and they’re getting ready to add another chapter to that – only this time around it won’t be in a championship game.
“(Rosepine) Coach (Jeff) Smith called Saturday after he won, and he just said, ‘Man, is there any way we don’t have to play each other? Can we pick another team?’ I said, ‘Man, I know,’” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said with teams set to square off in a Division III non-select quarterfinal playoff series beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Johnny Sartwell Park. The second game is set for 4 p.m. Thursday, with a third game to follow, if needed.
The Eagles defeated Doyle in the past two Class 2A state championship games, winning 1-0 in 2021 and 11-0 in five innings last season.
Meanwhile, the Tigers won a three-game series 2-1 in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on the 2020 season.
Beatty said starting the series on Wednesday will allow the winner of the series to give its pitchers a week of rest, something both coaches agreed to with the semifinal set for 2 p.m. next Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“People that are playing Friday and Saturday, if they’ve got to turn around and play on Wednesday, that’s only a four-day rest, which is not bad, but still, it's not the rest my guys have been going (on),” Beatty said. “My guy Peyton Woods, he’s been pitching on a week’s rest. Not saying he can’t go on a four or five days rest, but it’s been a week’s rest for him, so I’m glad we both agreed it’s a good idea to do that.”
No. 3 Doyle is coming off a 2-0 sweep of Caldwell Parish, getting a doubleheader sweep last Friday -- 11-0 in the first game and 12-0 in the second, with both games going five innings.
Woods threw 76 pitches in a three-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks in the first game, while Barcia threw 83 pitches while striking out 10 in a three-hitter with three walks.
“Neither Woods or Barcia, their arms weren’t very taxed,” Beatty said. “Both their pitch counts were in the 70s, when they’re normally used to going 90 to 100 or more. They had a low pitch count, plus they had a long break before Friday when we had the bye (in the first round of the playoffs). It was good.
“You could tell they were just a little off, but they got the job done, and I think now with the quicker turnaround, they’re going to be ready,” Beatty continued. “I don’t think it’s going to affect my two guys at all.”
The Tigers had six hits in the first game while taking advantage of five walks and got nine hits in the second game.
“We were just itching to get it back going, and we were sick of practicing …,” Beatty said. “They were on fire. We were clicking. It was a great crowd. It was a good atmosphere – just what we were looking for. We got behind them, and they got behind us, and it was a lot of fun.”
No. 6 Rosepine got a bye in the first round and won its regional series against No. 11 Pine Prairie 2-1, taking the first game 4-1 before a 9-4 loss in the second game and a 10-1 victory in the deciding game.
“They’ve got a couple of pretty good arms that kind of fill up the strike zone,” Beatty said. “Because they’re not the hitters that they’ve had the last couple of years, they do a little bit more small ball stuff from what we’ve heard. They bunt a little bit more than they have the past few years. They don’t have just that one guy or few guys that can just go mash it and hit it out the ball park and win with the home run ball. It’s going to come down to us making routine plays. It’s going to come down to us throwing strikes, and it’s going to be us getting some guys on. This past Friday against Caldwell, the bottom of our lineup did a great job getting on base for our big bats at the top to score some runs. That’s going to be another key for us, I think, against Rosepine …”
Both teams lost key players from last season’s teams, but Beatty said that shouldn’t diminish the series.
“Obviously, Rosepine’s not the team that we saw the last couple of years,” Beatty said. “Last year, it was basically David versus Goliath, and they were very dominant. It’s not that case this year. They’re still a well-coached team. Coach Jeff Smith does a fantastic job at getting his kids ready to play. They’ve got four or five really good players still, but they’re not as (solid) a one-through nine team that they’ve been the past couple years for sure, and neither are we. We’ve had to fill in some holes, and we’ve got some guys step up and are doing a good job. I like my four, five, six really top guys. They’re just as good as anybody I think, so I’m looking for a great matchup with Rosepine.
“Of course in a perfect world, I’d like to go in there and hope that my two guys throw strikes and we take care of business in game one and two and there’s not a game three, but if there is a game three, I think my team’s geared up for a three-game series, and I think we’re going to do what it takes to punch our ticket, I hope,” Beatty continued.
Beatty is hoping the home-field edge helps the Tigers as they attempt to punch another ticket to Sulphur and the state tournament.
“I’m glad I’m getting them not in Sulphur,” Beatty said. “I’m glad we’re … getting them where I think the best team’s really going to win. Two-out-of-three’s always what we want with a good team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.